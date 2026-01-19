Ada weakens into tropical depression
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical cyclone Ada (international name Nokaen) has weakened into a tropical depression, the weather bureau said in its 5 a.m. bulletin on Monday.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ada packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.
READ: Ada moves away from PH landmass, Pagasa lifts wind signals
It was last tracked 380 km east of Casiguran, Aurora, moving northeast at 10 kph.
No tropical cyclone wind signal is hoisted on any part of the country.
However, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the periphery of Ada will bring strong to gale-force gusts across Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Ilocos Norte, Abra, Aurora, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Northern Samar.
READ: 2 reported dead due to Tropical Storm Ada – NDRRMC
Rough seas may prevail over the following coastal waters: seaboard of Isabela; eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan; seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands; seaboard of northern Aurora; northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands; northern seaboards of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes; seaboards of Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur; western seaboard of Pangasinan; eastern seaboard of Catanduanes.
READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2026
Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motor bancas, are advised not to venture to the sea.
Meanwhile, PAGASA said Ada is forecast to further weaken and downgrade into a low pressure area by Wednesday. (PNA)
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