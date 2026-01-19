Sinulog 2026: One for the books 

The crowd of festival goers at Cebu Business Park during the Sinulog Festival 2026 on Sunday, January 18. | Photo courtesy of Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This year’s Sinulog Festival is one of for the books for many reasons.

And it includes having the largest turnout yet.

Drawing over 5.2 million people, the Sinulog festivities last Sunday, January 18, had been regarded as one of the biggest in most recent history.

READ: Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Sunday’s Sinulog Festival at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) also ended earlier than expected.

The Grand Parade already concluded even before night came, with the last contingent — the float from Cebu-based pharmaceutical firm IPI – entering the venue shortly after 6 p.m.

The Ritual Showdown, the biggest competition in every Sinulog Festival, also wrapped up before 7 p.m., with a guest performance from Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Danao City’s Karansa Festival.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Tagbilaran City makes history, bags two major awards

The biggest winners of the Sinulog Festival 2026 competitions are the contingents from Toledo City and Tagbilaran City in Bohol.

Peaceful

While the competition at the CCSC ended early, festival goers, parties and other Sinulog-related events outside continued throughout Sunday night until Monday dawn.

At its peak, the crowd celebrating Sinulog in different parts of the city swelled to 5.2 million. For context, that’s roughly 64 percent of the population of Central Visayas.

READ: 3.3 million revellers witness Sinulog Grand Parade

Crowd density was heaviest in areas such as Fuente Circle, where people coming from northern, southern, and eastern parts of the city converged.

Despite these, no major untoward incidents or threats have been reported, according to police. Additionally, no stampede or serious safety incident was reported.

Only minor cases were recorded, such as temporarily missing children, individuals who fainted due to heat, and an isolated dog-bite incident, all of which were promptly addressed by authorities and partner agencies.

READ: Sinulog 2026 winners: Toledo, Tagbilaran top major contests

The massive turnout has been manageable, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Authorities cited early preparations, contingency planning, and real-time monitoring for the orderly flow of the celebration.

Warm and favorable weather likely contributed to the higher turnout compared to previous days, Oriol said, adding that people chose to attend in person.

WATCH: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Some devotees experienced dizziness or fainting due to the heat and crowding, particularly along General Maxilom Avenue, but authorities said none of the cases were serious.

Address 2025 issues

The Sinulog Foundation Inc.’s (SFI) plans to end the festival early as well as address issues, such as congestion and delays, raised in the previous year worked out.

Capping the number of participating contingents to 35 to improve parade flow, and introducing new contest guidelines like potential disqualification for late arrivals in the parade assembly area have also helped the event to run smoothly, with minimal delays.

Crowd control has always been an issue in every Sinulog, especially when it returned to its original venue – the CCSC – last 2025 after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).