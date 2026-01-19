Impeachment complaint vs Marcos sent to House

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a press conference at the Presidential Broadcast Studio in Kalayaan Hall, Malacañang Palace on November 24, 2025. | Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The first impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been filed with the House of Representatives over his alleged involvement in a 2025 corruption scheme concerning unprogrammed appropriations.

Lawyer Andre De Jesus submitted the complaint Monday morning to the office of House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil.

The complaint was endorsed by Deputy Minority Leader and Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jernie Nisay. Photos provided to the media showed Garafil receiving the documents.

Read: House allies: Plans to impeach Marcos won’t prosper

This marks the first impeachment complaint against Marcos since he assumed the presidency in 2022.

The House previously handled impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte over alleged corruption involving the misuse of confidential funds in her office from 2022 to 2024.

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