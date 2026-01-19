PH Navy’s new patrol vessel arrives from South Korea
SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — A new offshore patrol vessel, the future BRP Rajah Sulayman (PS-20) from South Korea, arrived at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, the Philippine Navy announced Monday, Jan. 19.
The Navy said the vessel’s arrival on Jan. 17 marks another significant addition to its growing modern fleet.
The ship is the first of its class, with five more vessels currently under construction by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea, and all are expected to be delivered to the Philippines by 2028.
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Upon entering Philippine waters, the future BRP Rajah Sulayman was met off the coast of Zambales by BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), the Navy’s first missile-capable frigate, in line with standard naval protocols.
After completing coordination and meeting procedures at sea, the vessel will begin post-delivery activities and technical inspections.
It is scheduled to undergo acceptance and pre-commissioning processes before its formal entry into active service.
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