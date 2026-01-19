Binaliw landfill: What’s next after all bodies were retrieved?

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS. The Binaliw sanitary landfill after the tragic trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With all missing workers now recovered from the collapsed Binaliw landfill, the Cebu City government is shifting from search and retrieval to cleanup, investigation, and urgent measures to address a growing garbage crisis, Mayor Nestor Archival said Sunday.

In an interview hours after authorities confirmed the retrieval of the last body, Archival said debris-clearing operations at the dumpsite in Barangay Binaliw will continue through Monday or Tuesday.

Archival also said the city will participate if the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) conducts an investigation.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

“Humanly speaking, we achieved a certain success because all families were able to retrieve their loved ones,” Archival said in Cebuano. “Now, we have to move forward.”

Authorities said the last missing worker was recovered at 5:41 a.m. on January 18 in Quadrant A of the landfill. The January 8 incident has left 36 people dead. Four remain hospitalized, while 14 of the injured have been discharged.

READ: Binaliw landslide victims receive assistance from gov’t, private sector

Cleanup, investigation next

Archival said the city will fully cooperate with any probe to be conducted by the DENR and its attached agencies.

But for now, he said the immediate focus is the safe removal of remaining debris at the landfill, which collapsed earlier this month, killing dozens of workers and disrupting garbage collection not only in Cebu City but across parts of Metro Cebu.

Whether or not the Binaliw landfill will still reopen, Archival said, will depend entirely on the DENR’s findings and decision.

“We really don’t know if it will reopen. That’s up to the DENR,” he said. “What they are proposing now is a transfer station, but even that is not yet definite.”

Aid for affected families

The mayor said the city government and the landfill operator have already extended initial assistance to the families of the victims, including covering some expenses and providing limited financial aid.

However, he acknowledged that the bigger challenge lies in helping more than a hundred individuals and families indirectly affected by the tragedy, including workers and dependents whose livelihoods were tied to the facility.

“This will require coordination between the city government, the DSWD, and the landfill management,” Archival said. “We are still checking what more can be done.”

Searching for alternative landfills

With the operation of the Binaliw facility suspended, Cebu City is now scrambling to find alternative disposal sites outside the city, including possible landfills in Pinamungajan, Bogo, Minglanilla, and Toledo.

Archival said he has requested an additional budget to cover higher hauling costs, noting that while the city has funds for tipping fees, transporting waste to farther locations pose a serious financial and logistical burden.

“The problem is the hauling fee because the sites are far,” he said. “For now, we need additional funds.”

He added that the city is studying at least three potential landfill options as interim solutions, while long-term arrangements are still being negotiated.

Garbage buildup, segregation push

Archival also expressed concern over garbage piling up along roads after residents left trash outside despite collection disruptions.

To reduce the volume of waste being hauled to landfills, the mayor said Cebu City will intensify its waste segregation drive. The full enforcement of the city’s waste segregation policy, originally set for February 1, has been moved to March.

Archival said he will personally visit schools and oversee the training of volunteers to conduct information drives on proper waste management and segregation.

“What we want to do is really bring down the volume of garbage going to the landfill,” he said.

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