MassKara dancers to perform in Chinese New Year parade in Hong Kong

MASKED DANCERS. The MassKara dancers of Barangay Tangub from Bacolod City perform in the street parade of the Sinulog Festival 2026 in Cebu City on Sunday (Jan.18, 2026). On Feb. 17, they will also perform at the 2026 Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade in Hong Kong. (Photo courtesy of Bacolod City Communications Office)

BACOLOD CITY – The MassKara Festival dancers from this city will be among the international performing groups during the 2026 Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade in Hong Kong on Feb. 17.

Represented by the street dance champions from Barangay Tangub, this is the second time the MassKara dancers will perform in the same event after their maiden appearance in 2024, joined by dancers from Barangay Granada.

READ: Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

The night parade, which will celebrate the start of the Year of the Fire Horse, will start at 8 p.m. in Tsim Sha Tsui, based on the announcement of the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

On Sunday, the MassKara dancers performed during the 2026 Sinulog Festival street dancing and ritual showdown in Cebu City.

“The MassKara dancers showcased Bacolod’s culture, perseverance, creativity, and vibrant energy, enriching the overall festival experience and strengthening cultural exchange between Cebu and Bacolod,” City Tourism Officer Teresa Manalili said in a statement on Monday.

READ: Sinulog 2026: One for the books

The Bacolod contingent to the Sinulog Festival included 60 dancers and more than 100 propsmen.

“I was happy seeing how Cebu enjoyed the performance, and our MassKara dancers really did well,” Tangub village chief Noli Villarosa said.

In 2024, the MassKara dancers of Barangay Sum-ag performed at the Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, and during the Busan International Dance Festival in Busan, South Korea in 2023.

READ: The enduring smile of MassKara: A festival of resilience and unity

Also in 2023, the MassKara dancers from Barangay Granada performed for the first time in New York during the 125th Philippine Independence Anniversary Commemoration Parade on Madison Avenue.

One of the country’s most colorful and vibrant festivals, MassKara features performers in smiling masks and colorful mardi gras inspired costumes while dancing in the streets and inside an arena. (PNA)

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