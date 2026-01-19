Atong Ang allegedly helped by cops to escape arrest — PNP

Charlie “Atong” Ang — NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Atong Ang, who is among the suspects in the missing sabungeros case, allegedly evaded arrest with the help of cops, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The force revealed on Monday that it is reviewing possible criminal and administrative cases to be filed against some officers.

“Based on the information we obtained, there are police officers who might be assisting [him],” PNP public information chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño told reporters at Camp Crame.

He said Acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. had tasked the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) with tracking down the officers allegedly aiding Ang.

“The DIDM obtained the profiles of these individuals from our Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) and is reviewing them with our Legal Service to determine possible administrative and criminal sanctions,” Tuaño added.

He did not immediately provide the number of police officers under investigation.

READ: 4 ex-police generals probed for links to Atong Ang, says Remulla

When asked whether senior PNP officials were among those being investigated, Tuaño confirmed they were but said he could not disclose their ranks.

Last Thursday, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla revealed that his department is probing four retired police generals over alleged ties to Ang.

At the briefing, Tuaño said the same four retired generals were also under investigation by the PNP.

Neither Remulla nor Tuaño identified the retired generals being investigated.

Protectors of Atong Ang

Tuaño noted that Ang has no records with the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG).

“Since he has no official records with the PSP [police security protection], it is assumed that his security personnel are privately hired,” Tuaño explained.

The PSPG is tasked with protecting national government officials, foreign dignitaries, and delegates at special events. Private individuals may also receive protection from the PSPG if authorized by the unit.

Ang is wanted on kidnapping charges through warrants issued by the Santa Cruz, Laguna, court and the Lipa City, Batangas, court last Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

READ: Missing sabungeros case: 11 cops dismissed from service

All 21 of Ang’s co-accused have been taken into custody, including 12 active police officers and two previously dismissed officers, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said Monday.

Whistleblower Julie Patidongan, also known as Totoy or Dondon, identified Ang as the mastermind behind the abduction and alleged killing of at least 34 sabungeros who supposedly cheated in games between 2021 and 2022.

Patidongan also claimed that Ang had hired police officers to carry out the kidnappings and killings.

Ang denied the allegations and accused Patidongan of attempting to extort him for P300 million. /mcm

READ: Missing Sabungeros case: 21 arrested; only Atong Ang at large — CIDG

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