PNP says cops free to testify in Duterte ICC case: ‘It’s their decision’

Former President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court | Screengrabbed from the ICC.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines National Police on Monday said that it would not stop any of its officers from testifying before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in crimes against humanity cases linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs.

In a press briefing, PNP Public Information Chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño stated, “If they want to testify or cooperate, we say that it is their personal legal decision.”

READ: PNP: Cops should seek legal advice if they want to testify vs Duterte

“We are not stopping or barring whichever member wants to testify at the ICC’s appeal,” he added. “The Philippine National Police recognizes its members who want to go to the ICC and testify.”

In a statement on Thursday (Friday in Manila), the ICC Office of the Prosecutor said it was looking for “direct witnesses to incidents” during the drug war, including members of the PNP.

Tuaño previously told the Inquirer in a text message that the PNP advised police officers who would want to testify at the ICC to first seek legal advice.

READ: ICC prosecutors urge PH cops again: Testify vs Duterte

The ICC provided an online form for potential witnesses to submit their complaints “securely.”

Duterte is currently detained at the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, facing charges of crimes against humanity in connection with his administration’s anti-narcotics campaign, which killed thousands of Filipinos. /dl

READ: A truth commission on Duterte’s war on drugs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP