Missing Sabungeros case: 21 arrested; only Atong Ang at large — CIDG

Police arrest seven civilians who are the co-accused of the gaming tycoon Atong Ang in the missing sabungeros case in Batangas and Laguna on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. (Photos courtesy of the CIDG)

MANILA, Philippines — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said that they have arrested 21 of the 22 accused in the missing sabungeros case, leaving only gaming tycoon and alleged mastermind Atong Ang at large.

Last Wednesday, warrants of arrest for Ang and 17 others on kidnapping charges were issued by a Laguna court. Meanwhile, separate warrants for 4 additional individuals were issued on Friday by a Batangas court.

“The PNP CIDG arrested 21 out of 22 accused in the missing sabungeros cases. We’re only looking for one more still at large,” dela Cruz told reporters in Camp Crame on Monday, later identifying the sole accused at large as Ang.

A previously dismissed police officer, nine active police officers in restrictive custody, and seven of Ang’s alleged personnel were arrested last Wednesday through warrants issued by the Santa Cruz, Laguna Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 26, the CIDG previously said.

Three more active police officers in restrictive custody were arrested Friday under a warrant issued by Lipa City, Batangas RTC Branch 13, the CIDG National Capital Region (NCR) said.

The 21st accused, a previously dismissed police officer, was taken into custody at Camp Crame later Friday under the Lipa City warrant, CIDG official dela Cruz detailed.

She also stood by the Bureau of Immigration’s latest report that Ang remains in the Philippines, despite whistleblower Julie Patidongan’s claim that the gaming tycoon has already left the country.

Patidongan identified Ang as the alleged mastermind behind the reported kidnapping and killings of at least 34 sabungeros who allegedly cheated in games between 2021 and 2022.

Ang, however, claimed that Patidongan attempted to extort him for P300 million, threatening to implicate him in the missing sabungeros case.

READ: Atong Ang may be out of PH already, says whistleblower

Leads received for the Missing Sabungeros case

Meanwhile, of the CIDG’s hotlines for tips possibly leading to Ang’s arrest, dela Cruz noted, “Some have already given information, and these are being validated by our Intelligence Division.”

She did not immediately say how many tips the hotlines received since their launch last Friday.

READ: LOOK: CIDG releases wanted poster of Atong Ang

A P10-million bounty has been placed for Ang’s arrest from the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s intelligence fund last Thursday.

Dela Cruz confirmed that CIDG personnel were in Ang’s “properties” in Batangas and Pampanga to again search for Ang. /mcm

READ: Gretchen Barretto: DOJ junks sabungeros case against her

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