NBA: Grizzlies win in London as heckler interrupts US anthem

Memphis Grizzlies US oint guard #12 Ja Morant (R) dribbles during the 2025/2026 NBA season basketball match between the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena in London on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

LONDON, Uninted Kingdom — Memphis star Ja Morant led the Grizzlies to a 126-109 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic in London, where the pre-game US national anthem was interrupted by a heckler yelling “leave Greenland alone.”

On a sparkling return from injury, Morant scored 24 points and handed out 13 assists in the showcase clash at the O2 Arena.

“It felt good,” he said of stepping back on court. “Especially to be able to do this — first time playing a real overseas game … I needed it.”

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Excitement was high for the league’s 10th regular-season game in London.

But transatlantic tensions flared when a lone heckler yelled “leave Greenland alone” during Vanessa Williams’s pre-game performance of the US national anthem in a protest at President Donald Trump’s plan to seize control of the autonomous Danish territory.

Videos posted to social media that showed some cheering and applause following the incident quickly went viral.

In the game itself, the Grizzlies led by as many as 33 points, seizing control with 40 points in the first quarter.

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Memphis has lately made a habit of letting double-digit leads get away, including squandering a 20-point first-half advantage in a loss to Orlando in Berlin on Thursday.

Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said Morant’s energy was a key to preventing the Magic a similar comeback on Sunday.

“His speed, his intensity, his energy level, when he gets on the court he’s a tough guard,” Mosley said. “He’s a lightning bolt getting downhill.”

Morant made his presence felt early, scoring 20 points and handing out 10 assists in the first half.

Morant clashed with the Grizzlies coaching staff early this season and found himself the subject of trade speculation this month as he nursed a calf injury.

Asked after the game about reports that the Grizzlies had made it known they would entertain trade offers for him, Morant indicated that he had no interest in leaving.

– ‘A very loyal guy’ –

“If anybody in here knows me, I’m a very loyal guy,” he said “I’ve got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be.”

Aussie Jock Landale scored 21 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who had six players score in double figures. They connected on 52.7% of their shots of the field, including 13 three-pointers.

The Magic, meanwhile, struggled to get their offense firing, Anthony Black leading their scoring with 19 points.

In other NBA games on Sunday, Kevin Durant moved into sixth place in the NBA’s all-time scoring rankings as the Houston Rockets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 119-110.

Durant eclipsed former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki in the list with a free throw in the fourth quarter that took him past Nowitzki’s 31,560 points.

“Means a lot,” Durant said afterwards. “Dirk is somebody I looked up to and competed against. I’m grateful to be among the greats. And to do it here at home felt amazing.”

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets (16-27) scored an upset 110-87 win over the depleted Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

Brandon Miller led the Charlotte scorers with 23 points against a Denver lineup missing both the injured Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon. Denver fell to 29-14 but remain third in the Western Conference.

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