CRFA opens PFF U-16 qualifiers with scoreless draw

CRFA’s U-16 team | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) settled for a scoreless draw in its opening match of the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-16 Boys National Championships Group D qualifiers in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

CRFA played to a 0–0 stalemate against the Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) on Sunday, January 18.

The Cebu side is represented by the Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) of Liloan, northern Cebu, that topped last year’s CRFA qualifiers.

Next matches for CRFA

Despite failing to secure a win in their debut, CRFA remains in a good position to rebound with several matches still lined up in the group stage.

They resume action on Tuesday, January 20, against the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association in a 7:45 a.m. kickoff.

READ: CRFA boys set sights on PFF U16 Nationals in San Carlos City

CRFA will then clash with the Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football Association on Wednesday, January 21, before closing out their campaign against host Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA) at 2:30 p.m.

The roster, coached by Junjun Pintuan, includes the following players:

Kent Ivan Malazarte

Clark Josol

Joseph Aeron Beralde

Latrell Bonjoc

William Maglasang

Serge Angelo Dingding

Yuan Alexis Perales

Akioh Relator

Juffrey Abrio

Froilan Del Rosario

John Evans Remulta

Aeron Pepito

Gian Edric Alfante

Joseph Joring Jr.

Kadin Dee Camilon

Ayn Gabriel Quidlat

Kurt Andre Toledo

Jeve Velasco

Flint Jurie Timbangan

Jeshua Manuel Tadle

Russelito Bucag

Ayn Sebastian Quidlat

Sean Lao

READ: The steady climb of Philippine football

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP