CRFA opens PFF U-16 qualifiers with scoreless draw
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) settled for a scoreless draw in its opening match of the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-16 Boys National Championships Group D qualifiers in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.
CRFA played to a 0–0 stalemate against the Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) on Sunday, January 18.
The Cebu side is represented by the Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) of Liloan, northern Cebu, that topped last year’s CRFA qualifiers.
Next matches for CRFA
Despite failing to secure a win in their debut, CRFA remains in a good position to rebound with several matches still lined up in the group stage.
They resume action on Tuesday, January 20, against the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association in a 7:45 a.m. kickoff.
READ: CRFA boys set sights on PFF U16 Nationals in San Carlos City
CRFA will then clash with the Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football Association on Wednesday, January 21, before closing out their campaign against host Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA) at 2:30 p.m.
The roster, coached by Junjun Pintuan, includes the following players:
- Kent Ivan Malazarte
- Clark Josol
- Joseph Aeron Beralde
- Latrell Bonjoc
- William Maglasang
- Serge Angelo Dingding
- Yuan Alexis Perales
- Akioh Relator
- Juffrey Abrio
- Froilan Del Rosario
- John Evans Remulta
- Aeron Pepito
- Gian Edric Alfante
- Joseph Joring Jr.
- Kadin Dee Camilon
- Ayn Gabriel Quidlat
- Kurt Andre Toledo
- Jeve Velasco
- Flint Jurie Timbangan
- Jeshua Manuel Tadle
- Russelito Bucag
- Ayn Sebastian Quidlat
- Sean Lao
READ: The steady climb of Philippine football
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