Palace ‘remains confident’ amid 1st impeachment complaint vs. Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech at the Malacañang Palace. | Screengrab from Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañang Palace “remains confident” in the country’s democratic institution and respects the Congress’ duty in handling the first impeachment complaint filed against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A statement from the Presidential Communications Office on Monday reads, “The Palace recognizes that the filing of complaints is part of the democratic process provided for under our Constitution.”

“We respect this process and trust that Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, will discharge its duties with honesty, integrity and fidelity to the rule of law,” it noted.

READ: Impeachment complaint vs Marcos sent to House

“The President fully upholds the Constitution and remains confident in the strength of our democratic institutions,” it stated.

“While these processes take their course, the President will continue to govern, ensuring that public services remain uninterrupted and that the work of government stays focused on improving the lives of our people,” it maintained.

READ: Marcos faces impeachment over ‘Duterte kidnapping,’ flood control mess

The PCO also said the administration remains committed to the “stability, accountability and the betterment” of every Filipino.

Earlier, Lawyer Andre de Jesus submitted an impeachment complaint against Marcos for his alleged involvement in a 2025 corruption scheme concerning unprogrammed appropriations, among other issues.

The complaint was endorsed by House Deputy Minority Leader and Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jernie Nisay.

In his complaint, de Jesus cited six grounds:

Allegedly ordering and enabling the kidnapping and surrender of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Allegedly being a drug addict, which he said impaired the president’s judgment and leadership

Alleged failure to veto unprogrammed appropriations and other unconstitutional provisions in the General Appropriations Acts for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026

Allegedly benefiting from kickbacks linked to budget insertions and ghost flood control projects

Allegedly creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to shield corrupt allies

Allegedly violating the Constitution and betraying public trust by surrendering Duterte to the ICC /apl

READ: Several solons doubt impeachment complaint vs Marcos will prosper

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