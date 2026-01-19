Cebu City buy-busts: Drug den dismantled, 6 nabbed in Punta, Tisa

Five were arrested inside a suspected drug den in Barangay Punta Princesa (left), while a truck helper was nabbed in Barangay Tisa (right), during twin anti-illegal drug operations on Sunday morning, January 18. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police in Cebu City arrested six people and seized suspected shabu worth more than P81,000 in two separate buy-bust operations on Sunday morning, January 18.

The operatives targeted street-level drug activity in Barangays Punta Princesa and Tisa, following intelligence reports and short-term surveillance.

READ: Drug den inside Cotabato gov’t hospital compound dismantled — PDEA

Drug den dismantled in Punta Princesa

At around 5:15 a.m., PDEA-7 operatives, in coordination with the Labangon Police Station, conducted a buy-bust operation inside Guadalupe Osmeña Village in Barangay Punta Princesa.

The operation led to the dismantling of a suspected drug den.

Police identified the alleged drug den maintainer as alias “Jessa,” 25, a call center agent. Her alleged cohort, alias “Mandrin,” 29, was a motorcycle-for-hire driver. Both are residents of the barangay.

They also arrested inside the house three alleged visitors:

Alias “Joshua,” 27, a college student from Punta Princesa

Alias “Marina,” 50, a laborer from Barangay Tisa

Alias “Sonia,” 32, jobless, also from Tisa

READ: Cebu City drug dens shut down: 10 nabbed, 2 minors rescued

Recovered during the operation were 10 sachets of suspected shabu weighing about six grams, with an estimated value of P40,800, along with the buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The operation stemmed from information provided by a concerned citizen and followed a two-week case buildup.

Investigators also noted that the alleged maintainer had previously been arrested for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. She was also reportedly on probation.

READ: Cebu City buy-bust operations: Over ₱54-M shabu seized, seven arrested

Buy-bust in Tisa

Just over three hours later, at around 8:20 a.m., PDEA-7 and the Labangon Police Station launched another buy-bust operation at Sitio Caduloy in Barangay Tisa.

The operation resulted in the arrest of alias “Kenneth,” 22, a truck helper and newly identified drug personality.

Police seized another 10 sachets of suspected shabu weighing about six grams, also valued at P40,800, along with the buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

The second operation was based on information from a confidential informant and involved a one-week case buildup.

Authorities noted that the suspect was allegedly disposing of up to 50 grams of illegal drugs weekly.

Cases being prepared

All seized drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination.

The six suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City, while drug-related charges are being prepared.

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