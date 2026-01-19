Only 14 of 421 ghost flood projects confirmed non-existent, says DOJ

Senator Panfilo Lacson during the Senate Public Hearing on alleged anomalous flood control projects and other infrastructure | INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Only 14 of the 421 initially tagged as ghost flood control projects have so far been verified to be truly non-existent, said Fredderick Vida, acting chief of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The update was made by Vida during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, which was convened to probe the discrepancy.

Panel chair Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson had earlier accused former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief Manuel Bonoan of providing “grossly inaccurate data” on the 421 alleged ghost flood projects.

READ: Lacson: Bonoan deliberately sent wrong anti-flood locations to Palace

“Currently, the Department of Justice has identified 14 projects, based on the evidence we have gathered, that we are convinced are ghost projects,” Vida told the panel. “These were pulled from the initial list of 421.”

“Of the remaining projects, we are not yet convinced that they are ghost projects, and we continue to gather evidence to determine whether they are indeed ghost projects,” he added.

For his part, DPWH Undersecretary Ricardo Bernabe III said the projects that are already the subject of cases before the Office of the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan are confirmed ghost projects.

READ: ICI: 1,200 people may be involved in ghost flood control projects

“Just to set the record straight, those that have been the subject of cases before the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan are really ghost projects,” Bernabe said during the same hearing.

“Aside from the issues involving wrong coordinates, there are still actual ghost projects,” he added.

Vida said two of the 14 confirmed ghost projects are already the subject of cases before the Sandiganbayan. /jpv

READ: Marcoleta: 60 ‘ghost’ flood control projects under scrutiny

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