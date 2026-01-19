Cesafi 15-under hoop wars resume on Jan. 20

A highlight of the Cesafi Season 25 15-under basketball tournament | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Action resumes in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 15-under basketball tournament on Tuesday, January 20.

Four games are lined up at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

READ: Cesafi 15-under hoop wars tip off earlier at USC downtown

All eyes will be on the clash of unbeaten squads.

Defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers take on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers at 5 p.m.

Will UV remain unbeaten?

The Baby Lancers aim to hold on to the top spot with their spotless 4-0 record. The Baby Panthers, on the other hand, are out to snatch the lead as they look to extend their own unblemished 3-0 run.

Prior to this, at 4 p.m., another undefeated team, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, will test their perfect slate against the winless Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

READ: Cesafi 15-under: CIT-U, USPF, UV unbeaten after lopsided wins

Will CIT top again?

At 6 p.m., Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats return to action against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

The Junior Wildcats seek their fourth straight win. The Cheetahs, meanwhile, hope to bounce back from their first loss in three outings last Thursday.

Closing the day’s schedule at 7 p.m. is the matchup between the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors and the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs.

The league took a brief pause over the weekend to make way for the Sinulog Festival festivities.

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