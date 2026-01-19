Sinulog 2026: 8K cops secured 5.2M crowd, no major incidents reported

The crowd along General Maxilom Avenue on Sunday morning, January 18, before the start of the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 8,000 police and security personnel were stationed across Cebu City during Sinulog 2026, a weeklong religious, cultural celebration that culminated on Sunday, January 18, with no major incidents reported.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said the security plan covered all major Fiesta Señor and Sinulog activities. These included the fluvial parade, solemn foot procession, and the Sinulog Grand Parade, which drew an estimated 5.2 million people.

Securing Sinulog 2026

Security personnel came from the following agencies:

Philippine National Police (PNP)

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)

Naval Forces Central

Intelligence units

Other partner agencies

They were also supported by force multipliers, criminology interns, and community volunteers.

The deployments concentrated along major convergence points, waterways, churches, and the 4.3-kilometer Sinulog Grand Parade route.

READ: Sinulog 2026 is one for the books

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan served also served as head of “Task Force Fiesta Señor.”

He said the absence of major incidents reflected their early planning, layered security, and sustained police visibility throughout the festivities.

Furthermore, police credited the orderly outcome to their close coordination with the Cebu City and Provincial governments, church authorities, and public cooperation.

READ: Tagbilaran City wins Sinulog 2026 ritual showdown

Mobile command vehicle

Authorities said the activation of PRO-7’s mobile command vehicle reinforced the crowd control and command-and-control operations. It allowed real-time coordination among police units and partner agencies.

They used CCTV monitoring, intelligence-driven deployments, and inter-agency communication to manage crowd density, traffic flow, and emergency response.

Along the parade route passing through Gen. Maxilom Avenue, Fuente Osmeña Circle, and Osmeña Boulevard, uniformed personnel and interns formed human barricades to prevent crowd spillovers. Some units even extended duty hours as attendance swelled during peak periods.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said security coverage extended beyond the grand parade to religious walks, penitential processions, and other major Sinulog events.

While minor incidents, such as lost children and medical concerns, were addressed during the celebrations, no major crime, stampede, or security breach was recorded, officials noted.

With Sinulog 2026 concluding without serious incidents, police said the operation demonstrated the scale of coordination required to secure one of the country’s largest religious gatherings, as well as the impact of early deployment and sustained crowd management in large-scale events.

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