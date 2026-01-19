USJ-R Lady Jaguars sizzle to a 3-0 start in Rebisco National Finals

USJ-R Lady Jaguars during the Cesafi Season 25 awarding. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars continued their strong run in the 2025 Rebisco Volleyball 18 & Under League National Finals.

The Lady Jaguars rolled to three straight victories at the Ynares Sports Complex in Manila, having opened the tournament with a statement upset over favored California Academy last Saturday.

READ: Rebisco Volleyball Nat’l Finals: USJ-R upsets California AcademyUSJ-R’s team followed it up with back-to-back wins against Immaculate Concepcion Academy and Malaysia’s Sarawak Volleyball Association to firm up their hold in Pool B. USJ-R showed grit in its match against Immaculate Concepcion Academy on Sunday, January 18. They clawed back from an early hole to take a 25-22, 25-14 victory.

Erasing a deficit

Down late in the opening set, the Lady Jaguars erased a 10-point deficit as Marygrace Melendres sparked the rally with a series of sharp counterattacks.

Eva Amil added pressure from the service line, helping trim the gap to 21-22.

READ: Sinulog Cup 2026 Volleyball Tournament draws region’s best squads

Immaculate Concepcion began to unravel as USJ-R sustained its surge. They committed costly errors that allowed the Lady Jaguars to force a 22-all tie off a Melendres drop shot.

USJ-R closed the set strong to steal it, 25-22.

Momentum carried into the second set, where the Lady Jaguars imposed their rhythm early.

A 13-7 start quickly grew into a commanding 21-11 lead. That left Immaculate Concepcion with little room to recover as USJ-R sealed the match.

Sarawak Volleyball’s loss

The Lady Jaguars kept their foot on the gas on Monday, January 19. They cruised past the Sarawak Volleyball Association with identical 25-14, 25-14 set wins.

Melendres, the reigning Cesafi high school girls volleyball Most Valuable Player, once again led the charge. She powered USJ-R to an early 12-4 advantage.

Amil complemented her well with steady counterattacks as the Lady Jaguars stretched the lead to 20-10.

Sarawak struggled with unforced errors in the closing stretch, allowing USJ-R to pull away to a 24-14 cushion and wrap up another convincing straight-sets victory.

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