USJ-R Lady Jaguars sizzle to a 3-0 start in Rebisco National Finals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars continued their strong run in the 2025 Rebisco Volleyball 18 & Under League National Finals.
The Lady Jaguars rolled to three straight victories at the Ynares Sports Complex in Manila, having opened the tournament with a statement upset over favored California Academy last Saturday.
READ: Rebisco Volleyball Nat’l Finals: USJ-R upsets California AcademyUSJ-R’s team followed it up with back-to-back wins against Immaculate Concepcion Academy and Malaysia’s Sarawak Volleyball Association to firm up their hold in Pool B. USJ-R showed grit in its match against Immaculate Concepcion Academy on Sunday, January 18. They clawed back from an early hole to take a 25-22, 25-14 victory.
Erasing a deficit
Down late in the opening set, the Lady Jaguars erased a 10-point deficit as Marygrace Melendres sparked the rally with a series of sharp counterattacks.
Eva Amil added pressure from the service line, helping trim the gap to 21-22.
READ: Sinulog Cup 2026 Volleyball Tournament draws region’s best squads
Immaculate Concepcion began to unravel as USJ-R sustained its surge. They committed costly errors that allowed the Lady Jaguars to force a 22-all tie off a Melendres drop shot.
USJ-R closed the set strong to steal it, 25-22.
Momentum carried into the second set, where the Lady Jaguars imposed their rhythm early.
A 13-7 start quickly grew into a commanding 21-11 lead. That left Immaculate Concepcion with little room to recover as USJ-R sealed the match.
Sarawak Volleyball’s loss
The Lady Jaguars kept their foot on the gas on Monday, January 19. They cruised past the Sarawak Volleyball Association with identical 25-14, 25-14 set wins.
Melendres, the reigning Cesafi high school girls volleyball Most Valuable Player, once again led the charge. She powered USJ-R to an early 12-4 advantage.
Amil complemented her well with steady counterattacks as the Lady Jaguars stretched the lead to 20-10.
Sarawak struggled with unforced errors in the closing stretch, allowing USJ-R to pull away to a 24-14 cushion and wrap up another convincing straight-sets victory.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.