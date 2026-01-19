Alas Pilipinas tryouts bared by volleyball federation, league

Members of the Alas Pilipinas women’s national volleyball team during the 33rd SEA Games. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has announced a new partnership with the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) aimed at strengthening the future pool of the Alas Pilipinas women’s national team.

A statement that the PNVF released on its official social media platforms over the weekend confirmed the development.

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Under the collaboration, an invitational tryout for the Alas Pilipinas women’s team will open to PVL players. It will also open to athletes from university and collegiate programs.

Bridging various women’s programs

“As part of this collaboration, an invitational tryout for the Alas Pilipinas Women’s National Team will be conducted and will be open to PVL players as well as university and collegiate players,” the statement read.

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The PNVF said the partners aim to align the pathway for aspiring female volleyball players. Many hope to earn a spot on the national team.

The partnership would bridge the national, professional, and school-based programs.

The organizers have yet to announce specific details regarding the schedule and format of the tryouts. The partner groups said they will release further information soon.

“This partnership is a significant step toward the betterment of Philippine volleyball, strengthening collaboration between national, professional, and collegiate programs.

“Together, PNVF and PVL are committed to developing elite athletes, expanding opportunities, and building a stronger future for Philippine volleyball,” the statement added.

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