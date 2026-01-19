WBF Australasian title at stake in Paciones-Darona undercard

Photo caption: WBF Australasian belt. | WBF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian title bout has been added to the February 28 fight card at the Elorde Sports Center in Manila.

This adds spice to the to an already packed fight card.

READ: Joey Canoy faces South African in minimumweight title eliminator

The card is headlined by the clash between unbeaten Cebuano world-rated prospect Arvin Jhon Paciones and fellow undefeated contender Nathaniel Darona.

PH vs Hong Kong

Joining the main event is a WBF Australasian flyweight championship showdown between Filipino Enrique Magsalin and Hong Kong’s Raymond Poon Kaiching.

The additional title fight was officially announced on Monday, January 19, through Elorde Sports’ Facebook page.

Records, struggles

Magsalin and Kaiching enter the bout with comparable records and recent struggles.

READ: Boxer AJ Paciones to face fellow unbeaten prospect in February

Magsalin owns an 11-8-2 win-loss-draw slate with one knockout, while Kaiching stands at 10-4-2.

Now 30, Magsalin has dropped three of his last five bouts since 2023.

His lone victories during that stretch came against Cebuano Vergilio Silvano and Jerico Tanate, both fought in Manila.

He suffered a setback against fellow Cebu-based boxer Esneth Domingo for the WBC Asian silver flyweight title and is coming off a loss to Japan’s Atsuki Sano last September 25 in Japan.

Kaiching, 29, has also found consistency elusive, posting two losses, two draws, and one win in his last five outings.

His most recent bout ended in a draw against Filipino Harry Omac last December 25.

Also on the card, Junny Bugas faces Iriel Alapormina for the interim Philippine Boxing Federation minimumweight title.

Meanwhile, Carl Jeffrey Basil takes on Jerry De Verga for the IBF light flyweight belt.

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