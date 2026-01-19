Women’s futsal: Philippines to compete in Group B of 2026 Asean championships in Thailand

The Philippine women’s national futsal team, which was first organized nearly 21 years ago. | Philippine Football Federation photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines-The Philippine women’s national futsal team or the Filipina5 will compete in Group B of the 2026 ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championships.

The biennial regional futsal championships is slated on Feb. 24 to March 2 with the Philippines competing in the loaded Group B.

They will go up against the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) defending champions Vietnam, along with debuting Australia and Myanmar in the group stage.

Filipina5 raring to do better than in previous Asean campaign

Thailand, which will host the tournament in Nakhon Ratchasima, will lead Group A, which includes previous tournament runner-up Indonesia and the debuting squad from Malaysia.

The Filipina5 and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) hosted the inaugural Asean Women’s Futsal Championships in the Philsports Arena in Manila in 2024.

That was prior to last year’s hosting of the first-ever FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup held in the same venue.

In its previous Asean championships campaign, the Philippines placed fifth.

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More teams competing: Australia, Malaysia

Vietnam won the title, Thailand was the runner-up, and Indonesia rounded off the top three. Myanmar placed fourth in the five-nation tournament.

The Philippines lost the first two matches against Indonesia, 1-2, followed by a 1-6 rout against Vietnam. Thailand managed a 7-0 lopsided win over the Philippines. The Philippines salvaged a 2-2 draw over Myanmar in their last match.

Now with the addition of Malaysia and Australia, it will be a whole more challenging tournament not just for the Philippines, but all the other competing nations.

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