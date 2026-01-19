Residents saw smoke, heard blasts as China fired rocket over Palawan sky

Smoke from the Long March 12 rocket launched by China is seen across the sky followed by loud explosions. | PHOTO BY GERALDFORD TICKE

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines — Some residents in Palawan once again heard loud explosions and saw a trail of smoke across the skies after the People’s Republic of China fired a Long March 12 rocket on Monday afternoon.

The explosions were heard at around 3:59, and according to the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), the rocket launch came from Hainan International Commercial Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan, at 3:48 pm.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) confirmed the rocket launch from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan, at 3:48 pm. The explosions were heard at around 3:59.

READ: Rocket debris found in Cagayan town shoreline

Debris from the rocket launch was projected to have fallen within the identified drop zones: approximately 22 nautical miles away from this city and 14 nautical miles away from Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan.

This is the fourth time that explosions assumed as sonic booms from the rocket launch have been heard since August last year. /jpv

READ: China fires rockets on second day of military drills around Taiwan

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