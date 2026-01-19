DILG encourages raps vs. ‘epal’ local execs

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla (middle) (PNA file photo by PGLena)

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday urged the public to file complaints against “epal” (credit-grabbing) local officials in the proper forum.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said local leaders, including village officials, who use government-funded projects for personal gains may face administrative cases and suspension.

“May mga administrative case na puwedeng i-file sa kanila at maaring mapatawan (Administrative cases can be filed against them and they can be sanctioned) from preventive suspension to suspension,” Remulla said in a news release.

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Complaints against erring elected and appointed village officials should be filed in the proper forum as prescribed by Republic Act (RA) No. 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which institutes the protocol in filing complaints for all local government officials.

For elected village officials, such as punong barangay (village chief), Sangguniang Barangay (village council) members and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth) chair, residents can file their complaints within the locality, according to DILG-National Barangay Operations Office Director Dennis Villaseñor.

Section 61 (c) of RA No. 7160 states that a complaint against any elective village official shall be filed before the city council concerned.

Complaints may also be filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, which has disciplinary authority over all elective and appointive officials of the government and its subdivisions, instrumentalities and agencies, including villages, as per Section 21 of RA 6770 or the Ombudsman Act.

Villaseñor underscored, though, that complaints against a village official must not be filed in both the city council and the Office of the Ombudsman, as it may result in the dismissal of the complaint.

“Kung na-file ninyo po sa parehong forum, sa aming pananaw, baka madi-dismiss lang po iyan dahil magiging (If you filed with the same forum, we think it will only get dismissed because that may constitute) forum shopping,” Villaseñor said.

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He added that for the complaint to progress, relevant documentation must be presented to the receiving authority, such as a formal complaint that is substantiated and supported by relevant pieces of evidence.

If the evidence of guilt is strong, a single preventive suspension that can be extended to 60 days can be imposed against the barangay official. The decision on the complaint shall be final and executory. (Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)

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