Spain train crash: PH embassy checking if Filipinos involved

Spain Andalusia train accident

MANILA, Philippines — Following the collision between two high-speed trains in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, the Philippine Embassy in Spain said it is working with local authorities to determine whether there were any Filipinos involved.

The embassy, in an advisory on Monday, said carriages on a Madrid-bound train derailed and crossed over to the opposite tracks. The train collided with an oncoming train in Adamuz, near the city of Córdoba on January 18.

At the time of the incident, around four hundred passengers and staff were on board both trains.

Madrid-Andalusia services canceled

“Emergency services are responding to the scene. All rail services between Madrid and Andalusia were suspended following the accident and are expected to remain closed on Monday, January 19, 2026,” said the embassy.

READ: Spain: Train collision kills 21, injures dozen

“The emergency agency in the region of Andalusia urges any crash survivors to notify friends and family of your safety. Please monitor local media,” it added.

While it did not provide further details, the embassy said it is presently coordinating with local authorities. It aims, consequently, to determine whether any Filipinos were involved in the accident.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected,” said the embassy.

READ: Thailand crane collapses onto train, killing 32

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