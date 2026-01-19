Binaliw landfill collapse: Volunteer responder dies of septic shock

Rescue operations at Binaliw landfill landslide site. | CDN Digital Photo/Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 50-year-old volunteer responder from Toledo City who took part in search-and-rescue operations in the Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City has died of sepsis, marking a tragic development in the aftermath of the disaster.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), confirmed that the volunteer died on Sunday, Jan. 18, after complications stemming from an infected foot wound.

Deployment at Binaliw

Tumulak said that the volunteer, a security guard and member of an emergency response team from a mining firm in Toledo City, joined the search in the Binaliw landfill from Jan. 10 to 12, based on check-in records at the incident command post.

Never miss a development: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

According to information from the family relayed that the authorities relayed, the responder developed a blister on his foot after wearing boots continuously during several days in the landslide site.

The wound worsened after he returned home on Jan. 13, with swelling and signs of infection becoming apparent.

“Base sa atoang incident command post, sa ilahang check-in didto, didto siya Jan. 10 to 12. Sa akoang pag istorya sa family, they said nga pagpauli niya anang January 13, naghubag ang tiil, nagsamad, so naluthan daw to tungod sa pagsul-ob sa boots. So, gihilantan man, ilahang gidala sa hospital,” Tumulak said.

(Records at the incident command post showed he was there on Jan. 10 to 12. The family told me that the man went home on Jan. 13. His foot was wounded and swollen, after he had developed blister from wearing boots. When he became feverish, the family brought him to a hospital.)

Hospitalization and death from septic shock

The volunteer was initially brought to a hospital in Toledo City before being transferred the same day to a medical facility in Cebu City, where he remained confined for several days. He later died of septic shock, according to Tumulak.

Medical records showed that the immediate cause of death was an infected wound on the left hallux, or big toe, with diabetes mellitus type 2 listed as a significant contributing condition.

Read also: Binaliw landfill: What’s next after all bodies were retrieved?

The family confirmed that the volunteer had been diabetic, which authorities said likely aggravated the infection.

“Matod sa iyahang anak, daan na nga diabetic ang iyahang papa. Paghuman niyang nasamad, nigrabe, na-infected, mao to’ng septic shock ang usa sa cause sa iyahang death and secondary to diabetes mellitus type 2,” Tumulak said.

(His child said that the volunteer was a diabetic. His wound worsened and got infected, and that let to septic shock, which caused his death.)

Tumulak noted that the volunteer’s work in the Binaliw site may have contributed to the injury, citing prolonged use of protective footwear in harsh conditions during rescue operations.

Wake held at his home

As of Monday, Jan. 19, the volunteer’s remains are with his family, who are holding his wake in Toledo City.

Authorities said the death highlights the risks faced not only by those directly affected by the Binaliw landfill collapse but also by responders who took part in the prolonged and hazardous search-and-rescue operations.

Read: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

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