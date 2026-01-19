2 witnesses reveal alleged Discaya–Romualdez link

Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya (INQUIRER / FILE PHOTO)

MANILA, Philippines — Two witnesses testified before the Senate blue ribbon committee on Monday, alleging a link between controversial contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in connection with anomalous flood control projects.

At the Senate blue ribbon committee’s 8th hearing, witnesses identified as alias Joy and Maria took turns in determining Discaya’s relationship with Romualdez.

The two were allowed to speak at the hearing, but they were not identified.

READ: Curlee Discaya denies having direct transaction with Romualdez, Zaldy Co

One of the two lady witnesses testified that both of them were working for a certain Rico Ocampo, who was the previous tenant of a house in South Forbes Park.

Panel head and Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson said Ocampo was the tenant at the house when it was sold in April 2023.

The witnesses claimed that they were told by a law firm via email that they were being evicted from the property and by 3 p.m. on January 31, they should have already left the place.

“Unfortunately sa sobrang dami po ng gamit, we weren’t able to comply with our deadline. So we have asked TJ Conti who is the broker from Turnkey Properties, nakipag coordinate po kami to have an extension. And we were given until February 3, I think, to, that was, that was already 2024,” one of the witnesses claimed.

Lacson, at this point, said he was able to talk to Ocampo who made mention that the two witnesses were able to face someone when they were being forced out of the residence.

READ: Romualdez denies using Discayas as front to buy high-end Makati property

The two witnesses said Conti introduced them to a contractor who at that time was not named.

“But how did you know that that contractor being referred to by TJ Conti is actually Mr. Discaya?” asked Lacson, to which the two said they were informed about the identity of the contractor following the latter’s appearance on national television.

At this point, the witnesses claimed to have talked to Discaya for about five minutes. They claimed that Discaya was the one manning the people, directing them to help the two ladies in order for them to move out from the South Forbes Park home swiftly.

“During February 1 po, it was just a short introduction by TJ Conti, he mentioned that he is the contractor. And then February 2, medyo nagtagal po kasi nakiusap na nga kami na we really cannot matanggal lahat ng mga gamit dahil sa sobrang dami. And he also mention to us na contractor ako dito eh meron din kaming deadline. And then we both ask baka pwede po namin pakiusapan yung may-ari yung bagong nakabili nung bahay and then he also mentioned that si Romualdez ang nakabili,” one of the witnesses claimed.

(By February 2, we told them that we really cannot haul all the voluminous items / things in the house. We were told that he is the contractor and that they have a deadline to meet too. When we asked if we can appeal to the new property owner, he said Romualdez is the new owner.)

Discaya, for his part, denied the allegations made by the two lady witnesses. He even asked the two to remove their masks, but his request was rejected by Lacson.

“It’s not for you to identify them, it’s for them to identify you,” said Lacson.

Discaya, however, continued to deny any transaction made with the two.

Earlier, Romualdez himself denied having transactions with Pacifico and his wife Sarah Discaya, following reports that he had used them as fronts to purchase a high-end property in Makati City. /gsg

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