PhilSA: Chinese rocket debris may have fallen in PH waters

Estimated drop zones of the Long March 12 launch on Jan. 19, 2026 (Image courtesy of Philippine Space Agency)

MANILA – Debris from a Chinese rocket launched on Monday could have fallen within the country’s archipelagic waters, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said.

In an advisory, the PhilSA identified two possible drop zones: 22 nautical miles (NM) away from Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and 14 NM away from Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

READ: Residents saw smoke, heard blasts as China fired rocket over Palawan sky

“Unburned debris from rockets, such as the booster and fairing, are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space. While not projected to fall on land features or inhabited areas, falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” the advisory read.

Rocket debris could also float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts.

PhilSA cautioned the public against retrieving or coming in close contact with these materials that may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel.

The public is also advised to inform local authorities if suspected debris are sighted.

The Long March 12 rocket was launched from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan at around 3:48 p.m., according to PhilSA. (PNA)

READ: Suspected Chinese rocket debris wash ashore in Ilocos Norte

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