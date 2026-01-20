Sinulog 2026: Toledo City’s Tribu Masadyaon pulls off a high-risk performance that pays off

Tribu Masadyaon wows spectators and seizes triumph after being hailed as the champion in the Grand Ritual Showdown under the Free Interpretation Category at Sinulog 2026 this Sunday, January 18, 2026. | Toledo City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — By blending an unapologetic hip-hop street dance style with a politically resonant call for unity grounded in faith, Tribu Masadyaon of Toledo City pulled off a high-risk performance that paid off.

Tribu Masadyaon was declared champion of the Free Interpretation category, winning P3 million along with a trophy and plaque.

Watch their performance here:

The group also swept major special awards, including Best in Street Dancing (P1 million), Best in Musicality (Free Interpretation, P100,000), and Best in Costume (P100,000).

READ: Sinulog 2026: One for the books

A risk they were ready to own

From the outset, the concept was fraught with uncertainty. Head choreographer Christian Tondag admitted the group was keenly aware of the risks involved in blending politics, religion, and hip-hop on one of the country’s most tradition-rooted festival stages.

“Pag-first, nakuyawan gyud mi kay risky kaayo siya. Among gi-mix ang politics ug religion, unya hip-hop pa gyud ang style. Amo nang gi-accept daan nga naay mo-bash,” Tondag said.

(At first, we were really worried because it was really very risky. We mixed politics and religion and then there was the hip-hop style. We already accepted that there will be someone who would bash us.)

READ: Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Despite anticipating criticism, the group chose to push through. “The higher the risk, the higher the reward,” he said.

At the core of Tribu Masadyaon’s performance was a message of loyalty not to political colors, but to the country itself. It was anchored on unity.

Tondag emphasized that the choreography deliberately avoided direct references to politicians or partisan attacks.

“Wala gyud mi niigo sa politicians. Ang amoa lang gyud kay i-convey ang message nga magkahiusa tanan para sa Pilipinas,” he said.

(We did not targeted the politicians. What we did was to convey the message that all should be united for the Philippines.)

READ: Sinulog 2026: Tagbilaran City makes history, bags two major awards

The political undertone, he added, stemmed from the performance’s relevance to present realities, particularly the country’s recent experience with calamities.

“Kinahanglan gyud ta og tabang from the government, [and to hold them accountable],” Tondag said.

(We really need help from the government, [and to hold them accountable].)

Technique serving the theme

While the dancers of Toledo City are known for their technical skills, Tondag said the true challenge was not difficulty, but coherence, ensuring every movement reinforced the theme of unity.

READ: 3.3 million revellers witness Sinulog Grand Parade

“The choreography dili gyud siya lisod. Ang challenge lang kay unsaon pagpakita nga connected siya sa among theme,” he said.

(The choreography was not really difficult. The only challenge is how to show that it is connected to the theme.)

Toledo City has long been associated with street dance influences in Sinulog competitions. This year’s win, however, marked the first time the group fully committed to hip-hop as its primary movement language.

Assistant choreographer Raymond Manabat traced that evolution back to 2022, when hip-hop was initially introduced as an experiment.

READ: Sinulog 2026 winners: Toledo, Tagbilaran top major contests

“Ganahan ang among artistic director nga mag-rebrand mi. Na-benta siya sa mga tawo, so amo na gyud siya gipadayon,” he said.

(Our artistic director wanted us to rebrand. He was sold to the people, so we agreed to continue it.)

By 2026, the group abandoned hybrid forms and embraced pure hip-hop.

“Gi-challenge gyud mi nga full hip-hop na gyud siya. Na-pull off gyud namo,” Manabat said.

(We were challenged to go full hip-hop. We really pulled it off.)

WATCH: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Storytelling at the center

The narrative framework of the performance was shaped by concept and story interpreter Gypsy Rhy Goc-ong, who worked with the Toledo contingent for the first time this year.

The piece opened with what Goc-ong described as a controlled depiction of “millions of voters,” a noisy but structured sequence meant to reflect collective voices without descending into disorder. This was followed by the entry of a child, who delivered the line, “Sana isa na lang ang kulay.” (I hope that we would only have one color.)

“That was the turning point of the story. Kay ang mga kabataan gyud ang pinaka-apektado,” Goc-ong said.

(That was the turning point of the story. Because the youth really are the ones that are most affected.)

READ: Sinulog 2026: 8K cops secured 5.2M crowd, no major incidents reported

The performance’s resolution drew from the 2026 themes of both the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño—“In Sto. Niño, we are one”—and the Sinulog Foundation Inc., “United in faith and love.”

“Mao na very timely and relevant sa among gi-convey,” Goc-ong said.

(That is why what we converyed was very timely and relevant.)

He also hoped that audiences resistant to street dance styles would come to accept them. “There’s faith that remains gihapon. Bag-o lang ang steps (There’s faith that still remains. The steps are just new ones).”

From criticism to validation

Online criticism followed the group’s bold artistic choices, but Tondag said the backlash became a source of motivation rather than discouragement.

“Nasakitan mi,” he admitted.

(We were hurt.)

“Pero dako kaayo siya nga motivation namo,” he added.

(But that was really a big motivation for us.)

For the street dance community, the victory carried added significance.

“Happy kaayo mi nga nakadaog mi pinaagi sa street dance (We are relly happy that we won through the street dance),” Tondag said. He noted that styles such as jazz and contemporary were already widely accepted in Sinulog.

Goc-ong said the group did not expect to win, but worked deliberately toward it.

“Gi-manifest namo. Pero kinahanglan maningkamot sad gyud,” she said.

(We manifested. But we needed to really work for it.)

Sinulog 2027

With the championship secured, pressure now mounts for the defending titleholder.

“Dako na kaayo ang pressure. Dili na mi pwede mo-go lower sa among gipakita karon,” Tondag said.

(The pressure is great. We can no longer go lower from what we showed now.)

For Goc-ong, however, the victory meant a lesson beyond choreography and concept.

“Dili lang performers ang magmatter. Mu-daog gyud ang contingent kung grabe ang support system,” he said.

(It is not just the performers that matter. The contingent would win if the support system is really great.)

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