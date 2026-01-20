Sinulog 2026: How a first-time Bohol entry became grand champion

Tagbilaran City claimed a historic victory at Sinulog 2026, topping both the Sinulog-based Ritual Showdown and Best in Musicality categories on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Boholano contingent made history at Sinulog 2026 after clinching the grand championship in the Sinulog-based category.

This became the first entry from Bohol to win the title and did so on its debut appearance, while also taking home the Best Music Award.

Led by artistic director Victor Lantin, the winning performance stood out for its ambitious yet grounded concept, “SugBohol,” which framed the cultural and spiritual ties between Cebu and Bohol following their shared identity as Region 7.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Tagbilaran City makes history, bags two major awards

Lantin said the piece was built on the idea of unity, merging Cebu’s Sinulog tradition in honor of the Señor Santo Niño with Bohol’s ritual dances, particularly the Bolibongkingking, which, like Sinulog, traces its roots to pre-colonial practices later shaped by Catholic devotion.

“From the very start, the concept was about bringing the two together…how these traditions may have begun as paganistic but were transformed through faith,” Lantin said in an interview.

The performance narrative drew from shared themes of prayer, healing, and faith. Lantin explained that one segment was inspired by Boholano stories of communities praying for healing through Marian devotion, while the Sinulog segment centered on the Santo Niño, an image long associated with hope and life.

READ: Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Water and drought became key metaphors in the choreography, symbolizing spiritual thirst and renewal. In the story, the Santo Niño is discovered as a source of life, an image, Lantin said, that reflected how faith transcended geography and united cultures.

“In a nutshell, the Santo Niño unites culture. It is not for one place alone—it is for everybody to develop and celebrate,” he said.

Late start, long days

Preparations for the performance began only in late November, with dancers selected through auditions. The group was composed largely of working students and young professionals who trained despite demanding schedules.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Tribu Masadyaon bets on bold hip-hop ‘unity,’ wins

Rehearsals often ran from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., with some dancers arriving late after work. Lantin said many of them viewed their participation as a personal offering to the Santo Niño.

“They were professing in their hearts that they were dancing as halad to the Santo Niño. And it paid off,” he said.

Despite the eventual sweep, expectations were modest.

“We really didn’t expect much. We just wanted to showcase what we had and offer it to the Santo Niño,” Lantin added.

READ: Sinulog 2026: One for the books

Tradition and evolution

Asked about criticisms that modern choreography risks diluting traditional Sinulog movements, Lantin said that artistic evolution should not be mistaken for abandoning one’s roots.

“Dance evolves. Arts evolve,” he said. “It depends on how you address the call of the time. Audiences are looking for something new, but that doesn’t mean we neglect our foundations.”

He stressed that contemporary elements were only incorporated when they served the story, with traditional movements remaining at the core of the performance.

READ: 3.3 million revellers witness Sinulog Grand Parade

The group was also surprised by the outcome, competing alongside seasoned contingents, including one associated with Carcar City, a consistent powerhouse in the Sinulog.

“You really cannot predict what the judges will look for,” Lantin said. “Maybe perspectives change. And maybe there is also divine intervention—whatever we do, it is still up to the Santo Niño.”

Sinulog 2027

Buoyed by their win, the group is already hoping to return next year.

If given the chance, Lantin said they planned to further highlight Bohol’s cultural wealth, particularly its strong musical traditions, evident across its municipalities.

“Bohol is very rich in culture and tradition. Even the musicians—you see them everywhere. Music is really innate to them,” he said. “Maybe that’s where we will begin next year.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP