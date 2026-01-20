Signature drive launched to urge SC to rule on pending Duterte arrest petitions

Jun Abines of Sara Philippines, volunteers Paulo Lino Te and Joie Cruz, and Moises Garcia Deiparine of Duterte Riders Team Philippines lead the launch of the ‘Tay, Kami Naman!’ signature drive in Cebu on Monday. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte have expressed grave concern over unresolved petitions questioning the legality of his arrest eight months ago for crimes against humanity in relation to his administration’s anti-drug war.

Also, they continue to question the actions of the Office of the President and some government officials which led to his transfer to The Hague in The Netherlands, despite his age and poor health.

READ: PNP says cops free to testify in Duterte ICC case: ‘It’s their decision’

Wanting to be heard by the High Tribunal, the group is currently gathering at least 500, 000 signatures which they will attach to a letter that they will be sending in February to urge the Supreme Court to already rule on these pending petitions.

“These petitions raise serious constitutional questions about executive power, due process, and the role of the judiciary as the final guardian of the Constitution. Actions taken without the Court’s authority show disregard for [the] judicial process and weaken the balance of power that protects our democracy,” read part of their draft letter.

Called ‘Tay, Kami Naman!’ the signature campaign caravan has already reached parts of Mindanao.

READ: TIMELINE: Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s ICC arrest

Organizers including Joe Cruz and Pauli Lino Te arrived in Cebu on Monday, January 19, to also solicit the signature of Duterte supporters here.

They will be holding a three-day signature campaign in various parts of Cebu before they will move to Negros and later on to parts of Luzon.

Deliberate urgency

In a draft letter, the group is urging SC to:

Act on the four pending petitions (G.R Nos. 278747, 278798, 278763, 278768) with deliberate urgency, considering their importance to the country and their impact to public trust

Declare void any act of the Office of the President or its officials that violates due process, exceeds executive authority, or ignores judicial procedures in relation to the arrest and treatment of former President Duterte

Uphold the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary, and make clear that no public officials is above the law

Direct the Office of the President to take all lawful steps to bring former President Duterte safely back to Philippine jurisdiction, under the protection of Philippine law

READ: Rodrigo Duterte arrest: PH gov’t followed legal procedures – Marcos

“The resolution of these petitions is not only a legal duty but a moral imperative. If left unresolved, this situation may open the door for future abuses of power and could even lead to a constitutional crisis that weakens public faith in our institutions.”

Cruz said there is now a need for the SC to rule on the ‘ambiguity’ of Duterte’s arrest.

“Hindi tayo pwedeng nasa limbo lang, kung legal ba, illegal ba ang ginawa kay PRRD. We believe it is illegal. What we want is for the Supreme Court to decide on it. The Supreme Court may agree with us or not agree with us but kailangan pong mag decision ang Supreme Court tungkol po dito sa pagkidnap kay PRRD at pagpapapunta sa kanya sa The Hague,” she added.

(It is not acceptable to be in limbo on whether what they did to PRRD is legal or illegal. We believe it is illegal. What wenat is for the Supreme Court to decide on it. The Supreme Court may agree with us or not agree with us but the Supreme Court need to deide about this move to kidnap PRRD and to bring him to the Hague.)

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