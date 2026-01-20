Cebu’s water woes: Stable power supply to help address problems – CERA

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | January 20,2026 - 08:04 AM

| Inquirer file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The need for a stable water supply and power are interconnected.

According to the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocate (CERA), water supply cannot be made stable unless there is also enough energy to power the pumping station of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

“True resilience requires shifting from a mindset of simply “increasing capacity” to one of Critical Infrastructure Resilience, where water and power systems are integrated and protected,” said Nathaniel Chua, who is speaking for CERA.

READ: Conversion of NGCP lots in Cebu City for residential use opposed by CERA

Chua, the CERA convener, said that the availability of a baseload power would now be a prerequisite for water security.

But with the threat of power instability, Cebu’s water stability is also becoming uncertain.

Water security

Unless something is done, water security will remain ‘hostage’ to grid instability, he said.

Chua is proposing for the strengthening of MCWD’s growth pillar by making sure that all of the water district’s major pumping stations have “dedicated, non-interruptible power lines from Visayan Electric.”

“Beyond small diesel generators, major hubs such as Jaclupan and Lusaran must be equipped with onsite, high-capacity energy storage or micro-grid baseload solutions to maintain water pressure during “Yellow Alerts.” Expansion without climate-resilient hardening is a wasted investment,” he said.

READ: LWUA needs help to fix water crisis

Consumer safeguards

Moreover, Chua is proposing for consumer safeguards, that include the implementation of a zero-consumption fee moratorium to ease the burden of households.

Chua said that an “enhanced lifeline program must be established to protect low-income families.”

Also, he said, the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL) should be recognized, not just as an environmental zone, but as a critical economic asset that requires funded protection against encroachment.

Supply gap

Chua said Metro Cebu was facing a water supply gap of 300 million liters per day, which threatened both the household consumers and Cebu’s economic growth.

“Low water pressure in hydrants is already a visible consequence of the failed synergy between the power grid and MCWD pumping stations,” he said.

To address this, there is a need to provide stable power to MCWD pumping stations, “a clear roadmap for new plants to meet the projected 150-MW annual growth in demand, and tariff reforms alongside reduced system losses and stronger transmission lines to attract investors.”

Cebu’s need for a stable water supply is one of the reasons why CERA is campaigning to also improve the island’s local power generation capacity to prevent service disruptions.

“Renewable energy and Waste-to-Energy (WTE) projects are welcome additions, but they remain supplements rather than substitutes for reliable baseload power,” Chua said.

With regional energy forecasts showing a tight supply-demand balance this year, CERA is urging the government and private sector to collaborate to prioritize the development of reliable island-based facilities.

“Consumers deserve water and energy systems that are resilient, transparent, and built to secure both household needs and long-term economic growth,” he said.

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