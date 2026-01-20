Rodrigo Duterte ‘kidnap’, drug use top Marcos impeach raps

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a press conference at the Presidential Broadcast Studio in Kalayaan Hall, Malacañang Palace on November 24, 2025. — Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

The “kidnapping” of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, and his alleged drug use, topped the charges against President Marcos in the first impeachment complaint against him, endorsed by a lawmaker also identified as a public works contractor.

The 14-page complaint filed on Monday by lawyer and law professor Andre de Jesus, and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Rep. Jernie Jett Nisay, accused the President of ordering and enabling the kidnapping and surrender of Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and of being a drug addict.

The remaining four grounds for Mr. Marcos’ impeachment, according to the complaint, are based on the following allegations: that he failed to veto unprogrammed appropriations and other unconstitutional provisions in every General Appropriations Bill (GAB) under his administration; he benefited from budget insertions and “ghost” flood control projects; he created the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to shield corrupt allies; and he violated the Constitution and betrayed public trust by surrendering Duterte to the ICC.

READ: Palace ‘remains confident’ amid 1st impeachment complaint vs. Marcos

‘Not the main thrust’

De Jesus subsequently clarified to reporters that Mr. Marcos’ alleged drug use “is not the main thrust of the impeachment complaint, but it is one of them.”

But he elaborated that “when an act or declaration is made, such that, if it is within the hearing and observation of a party, and if untrue, should deserve a comment and none is made, under our rules on evidence, that failure to comment, that failure to react, it can be taken against you. In other words, that is a rule of evidence that codifies silence means yes.”

READ: Adiong dismisses rumored impeachment vs Marcos: ‘Shapeless, formless’

Speaking before the Iglesia ni Cristo’s anticorruption rally in November last year, Sen. Imee Marcos said that her brother, the President, has been hooked on illegal drugs.

Regarding corruption and budget issues in connection with the flood works scandal, De Jesus said Mr. Marcos had been “grossly negligent in failing to veto unprogrammed appropriations in the 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 GAB—omissions that indubitably amount to betrayal of public trust.”

“This pattern of inaction is not mere negligence—it is deliberate acquiescence designed to preserve discretionary control over public funds,” he claimed further.

‘Weaponized’

The lawyer also cited allegations by resigned lawmaker and fugitive Elizaldy Co about insertions amounting to P100 billion made in Mr. Marcos’ behalf.

“Respondent is therefore not merely complicit—he is, rather, the central figure in a corruption scheme that enriched political insiders at the expense of the Filipino people,” De Jesus said.

Meanwhile, he said, “the ICI has been weaponized by the government in order to protect … President Marcos’ allies and target political enemies.”

“[T]his avenue would enable not just myself as complainant, not just Cong. Jett as the endorser, but the Filipino people to thresh out all these matters” not being answered by the President,” De Jesus said.

Like Co, Nisay was cited in a joint report by the ICI and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as among the lawmakers facing charges of plunder, graft, bribery and conflict of interest before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Nisay was also listed as the sole proprietor of JVN Construction, which reportedly bagged three public works projects totaling P73.8 million in 2021 and 2022.

Malacañang, in response, said it respects the mandate of Congress regarding the impeachment complaint.

“The Palace recognizes that the filing of complaints is part of the democratic process provided for under our Constitution. We respect this process and trust that Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, will discharge its duties with honesty, integrity, and fidelity to the rule of law,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

In his statement, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III said, “We do not see any basis that would justify the impeachment complaint filed against President Marcos. It is clear that our President only fulfilled the mandate entrusted to him by the people, in accordance with the law.” —WITH REPORTS FROM LUISA CABATO AND INQUIRER RESEARCH INQ

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