Bulacan ghost projects: Revilla in CIDG custody amid arrest warrant

A photo shared to the Inquirer shows former Sen. Bong Revilla in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Monday night, Jan. 19, 2026. | CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — A photo shared to the Inquirer shows former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Monday night.

Seen in the photo is CIDG National Capital Region (NCR) Chief Col. John Guiagui.

In a statement, the PNP confirmed that the former senator surrendered to the police, accompanied by his wife and children.

READ: P93-M ‘ghost’ project: Revilla, 6 others face graft, malversation charges

“Upon his arrival, the CIDG was immediately summoned to serve the warrant of arrest issued against him. The warrant was duly implemented, and the former senator was formally informed of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights,” the PNP said.

“He is currently undergoing standard booking and documentation procedures under the custody of the CIDG, including the required medical examination, in accordance with existing rules and protocols,” it further explained.

In a message to reporters, CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II said the police will return the warrant to arrest Revilla at the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the anti-graft’s Third Division released a warrant of arrest and a hold departure order against Revilla and six Department of Public Works and Highways officials for malversation of public funds in connection with an alleged ghost project in Bulacan.

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