Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Sultan Kudarat

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency January 20,2026 - 08:48 AM

Quake epicenter (Phivolcs image)

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Sultan Kudarat early Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 44 kilometers (km) southwest of Kalamansig at 3 a.m. It was 2 km. deep.

READ: Earthquake in numbers: Magnitude vs Intensity

Intensity III was felt in General Santos City; Kiamba and Maitum, Sarangani; Santo Niño, T’boli, Lake Sebu, Norala, and Tupi, South Cotabato.

Intensity II was reported in Tampakan and Banga South Cotabato; Glan, Alabel, Malungon, and Maasim, Sarangani.

READ: 3 minor earthquakes hit Occidental Mindoro

Phivolcs also recorded the following instrumental intensities:Intensity IV – Kalamansig, Sultan KudaratIntensity III – Kiamba and Maitum, Sarangani; Santo Niño, T’Boli, Norala, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato; Isulan, Sultan KudaratIntensity II – M’lang, Cotabato; City of Digos, Davao del Sur; Maasim, Malungon, and Alabel, Sarangani; Tampakan, Tantangan, and Banga, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, and Esperanza, Sultan KudaratIntensity I – Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental; Malapatan, Sarangani; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Zamboanga City

READ: Aftershocks expected after 6.4 quake hits waters off Davao Occidental

Aftershocks are likely, but damage is not expected from the magnitude 5.2 earthquake, Phivolcs said.

Reported intensity is the traditional method of determining intensity based on reports from people who felt the earthquake.

Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using an intensity meter of ground acceleration. (PNA)

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