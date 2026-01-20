Sandro Marcos left with no choice but to refer impeach raps vs dad

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos (right). —PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL

MANILA, Philippines — House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos has no choice but to process the impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a lawmaker said amid discussions about the dynamics between the executive and the legislative.

Bukidnon Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores in a press briefing on Monday, said that the younger Marcos has no choice because the rules on impeachment proceedings—as stated in the 19th Congress’ House Rules—require the referral of a verified impeachment complaint to the House committee on justice.

Referrals at the plenary level are conducted by the House committee on rules, which is headed by the Majority Leader.

READ: Rodrigo Duterte ‘kidnap’, drug use top Marcos impeach raps

“Well in this particular case, I think there is no choice for him eh, because it really says that it has to be referred to the committee on justice. So even if he is the Majority Leader and even if the impeachable officer that is complained of is his father, wala siyang magawa (he cannot do anything),” Flores told reporters at the Batasang Pambansa complex.

“Because our procedure really is that after it is included in the order of business, then in three days it has to be referred to the committee on justice,” he added.

READ: Palace ‘remains confident’ amid 1st impeachment complaint vs. Marcos

Flores said Majority Leader Marcos would not have much leeway when it comes to processing the complaint.

“Well, since he is the Majority Leader—he will not be involved in the questioning—but as to what they will be doing about, how they are going to be going about it, yes, he is included (in the discussions),” Flores explained.

“But I think there is not much leeway here, because our rules are clear, there is a prescribed number of days here, there’s a prescribed number of days there, and where it’s gonna go. So, there is not much discretion or leeway even if he is the son of the person (being) complained of,” he added.

Under the House Rules of the 19th Congress, which the 20th Congress adopted, a verified complaint can be filed by any sitting member of the House; any citizen wherein the petition will be endorsed by an incumbent lawmaker; and by one-third of all House members which in theory should trigger the fast-track mode.

According to the same rules, the complaint will be filed before the Office of the Secretary General, which should be immediately referred to the Speaker of the House. After this, the Speaker “shall have it included in the Order of Business within ten (10) session days from receipt.”

“It shall then be referred to the Committee on Justice within three (3) session days thereafter,” the House Rules state.

Earlier, House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil confirmed that her office has received an impeachment complaint against Marcos, filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus.

Garafil said that the complaint will be transmitted to House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III in accordance “with the Constitution and the Rules of the House of Representatives.”

However, it is unclear when the transmittal would happen. Previously, former House secretary general Reginald Velasco was criticized for allegedly sitting on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, it took some time before the raps were forwarded to the former House Speaker, Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

This delay in the transmittal was also one of the topics considered by the Supreme Court before it declared Duterte’s impeachment as unconstitutional.

Last July, the House maintained that the manner in which it tackled the first three impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte was in accordance with the law and jurisprudence, which cautioned against “senseless haste.”

The House was answering several points raised by the High Tribunal, including questions as to whether Velasco has the discretion on when to transmit verified complaints.

According to the House, it has never “imposed a requirement for the Secretary General to transmit an impeachment complaint on the same day that it is filed, whether in the 19th Congress or in the preceding Congresses.”

Earlier, de Jesus submitted the first-ever impeachment complaint against Marcos, which was eventually endorsed by Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jernie Jett Nisay.

In his 14-page complaint, De Jesus mentioned six grounds for his complaint, which he said merit culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust:

Allegedly ordering and enabling the kidnapping and surrender of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Allegedly being a drug addict, which impairs his judgment and leadership

Alleged failure to veto unprogrammed appropriations and other unconstitutional provisions of the General Appropriations Bill for 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026

Allegedly benefitting from kickbacks arising from budget insertions and ghost flood control projects

Allegedly creating the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to shield corrupt allies

Allegedly violating the Constitution and betraying public trust for surrendering Duterte to the ICC

While de Jesus’ impeachment complaint is the first against Marcos, this is not the only impeachment rap tackled by the House under the current administration.

In late 2024, several groups filed impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, over corruption allegations involving the supposed misuse of confidential funds lodged within her offices from 2022 to 2024.

Then on February 5, 2025, 215 members of the House of the 19th Congress signed a fourth impeachment complaint. Since 215 members are over one-third of the over 300 House lawmakers, the articles of impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate on the same day.

Under the 1987 Constitution, a trial must begin forthwith if at least one-third of all House members endorse the complaint. However, trial did not push through after the Senate remanded the articles to the House for alleged constitutional infirmities.

Eventually, the Supreme Court (SC) deemed the impeachment as unconstitutional for violating the one-year bar rule, as there were three impeachment complaints filed before the fast-track method was initiated.

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