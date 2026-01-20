LOOK: Bong Revilla supporters gather outside of Sandiganbayan

Supporters of former Senator Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. gather outside the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. — Photo by Faith Argosino/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — Supporters of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. gathered outside the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Tuesday, where authorities are set to bring him for the issuance of commitment orders and booking procedures.

As of posting time, around 300 supporters were already assembled at the entrance of the anti-graft court, with the number expected to grow to as many as 1,000 ahead of Revilla’s arrival.

Supporters of former Senator Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. gather outside the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. — Photo by Faith Argosino/INQUIRER.net

The supporters were wearing white shirts and holding various placards bearing messages such as “We love you, Senator Bong Revilla,” and “We know you are not guilty, Senator Bong Revilla,” among others.

READ: Bong Revilla faces new graft, malversation case before Sandigan

Supporters of former Senator Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. gather outside the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. — Photo by Faith Argosino/INQUIRER.net

Based on reports, Revilla surrendered to authorities on Monday night after the Sandiganbayan issued an arrest warrant for the former senator and six others implicated in anomalies plaguing an infrastructure project in Pandi, Bulacan.

READ: P93-M ‘ghost’ project: Revilla, 6 others face graft, malversation charges

“We received information that my warrant of arrest is out. This is saddening. It’s like there’s no due process. But still, I will face this without fear. And I know God won’t abandon me. Because I did nothing wrong. I only ask for your prayers and give my family strength,” Revilla confirmed in a video he posted on Facebook on Monday night.

The former senator went to the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Monday. He was accompanied by authorities.

Apart from the arrest warrant, the Sandiganbayan Third Division likewise issued a hold-departure order against Revilla and six other Department of Public Works and Highways officials.

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