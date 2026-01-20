Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial confirm relationship

Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial. Images: Instagram/@richardgutz, @msbarbieimperial

Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial have finally set the record straight on their relationship and confirmed that they’re dating, after two years of being hounded by romance rumors.

Gutierrez and Imperial went public with their relationship in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, January 19, during a promo event for their upcoming drama “Blood vs Duty.”

The actress reiterated that they never hid their relationship from the public, saying that it was their decision to keep their romance private.

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“Can I just say that we weren’t hiding. We just chose to have a private relationship talaga [because] we know na ayaw namin ng… What people don’t know they can’t ruin,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez said keeping their romance private has been a decision they’ve agreed with from the beginning.

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“I agree. From the beginning, gan’un talaga. We want to keep things private. Mas relaxed ‘yung ganun, mas gusto namin ‘yung ganun (It’s more relaxed this way. We prefer it),” he said.

Before confirming their relationship, Gutierrez and Imperial have long kept mum about their status despite being seen together on multiple occasions, as well as appearing together in events.

They have also skillfully dodged questions about the real score between them.

The pair have been reported to be in a relationship since 2024 after they were first spotted together at a gastropub.

Despite the sightings, Gutierrez stressed that “what you see is what you get” when it comes to their blossoming romance.

Gutierrez and Imperial are set to work together in the action drama “Blood vs Duty,” which also stars Gerald Anderson, Bela Padilla, and Baron Geisler.