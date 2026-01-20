Bong Revilla turned over 21 firearms upon surrender – DILG chief

A photo shared to the Inquirer shows former Sen. Bong Revilla in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday night, Jan. 19, 2026. —Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. surrendered 21 firearms to the authorities upon surrendering to the Philippine National Police (PNP), according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday.

Revilla turned himself in to the PNP and underwent booking procedures on Monday night just after the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division issued a warrant to arrest him over a P92.8-million alleged ghost project in Bulacan.

“After all those procedures, we attended to all his firearms licenses. We had him surrender his long firearms here in Camp Crame,” Remulla told reporters there in a press briefing.

READ: Bong Revilla faces new graft, malversation case before Sandigan

The secretary later detailed that Revilla surrendered seven long firearms and 14 short firearms.

“Revilla is no longer entitled to own and operate the firearms… If he had not surrendered them, he would have been in danger of raids against loose firearms,” Remulla explained.

READ: LOOK: Bong Revilla supporters gather outside of Sandiganbayan

“Deregistration is personal. He wouldn’t have been able to do it by himself. So, it’s better that he surrendered his firearms,” he added.

The INQUIRER sought further details from the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO), which implements firearms regulations including licenses. It has yet to respond as of this writing.

The Sandiganbayan warrant also directed the arrest of six Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office officials, five of whom were already taken into custody by the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation, according to Remulla.

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