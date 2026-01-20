Tourism office warns of fake pages of Cebu hotels, resorts

The long white sand shoreline of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tourism officials in Cebu have warned tourists and consumers to be vigilant against fake social media pages posing as legitimate hotels and resorts as summer draws near.

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (CPTO) has received reports of fraudulent Facebook pages impersonating well-known Cebu-based hotels and resorts.

The scammers typically copy official logos, photos, and even previous posts from legitimate establishments to appear credible. Additionally, they offer accommodation packages at heavily discounted or ‘too good to be true’ rates to lure unsuspecting customers.

READ: Moalboal tourism office warns tourists: Beware of fraudulent tour, hotel bookings

The modus operandi usually involves directing victims to transact outside verified booking platforms and urging them to make advance or full payments through e-wallets or bank transfers. Scammers might also manipulate their victims into giving out their personal or financial information.

Online accommodation scams have been regarded as among the most common forms of cyber fraud in the country, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Authorities have also been advising the public to be cautious of pages that immediately request payment, refuse phone or video verification, or pressure customers to “book now” due to supposedly limited slots.

Cybersecurity experts also warn against sharing personal or financial information through private messages, stressing that legitimate businesses usually provide secure payment channels and official receipts.

Meanwhile, the provincial tourism office urged victims and the public to report fake pages directly to social media platforms such as Facebook and to file complaints with the law enforcement.

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