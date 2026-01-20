Impeachment move just ‘fundraising’ among lawmakers – VP Sara

Vice President Sara Z. Duterte during a press conference at the height of her impeachment case on Feb. 7, 2025. | PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said the looming impeachment complaint against her in February will just be another “fundraising” activity among lawmakers, as in the previous ones.

During a media interview in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, Duterte was asked to comment on the lapse of the one-year ban imposed by the Supreme Court (SC) for filing an impeachment complaint against her next month.

“As expected, because they are the ones who always say they will file an impeachment complaint. So, we already know that that will happen,” she responded.

READ: House leaders look to tighten impeach rules so Duterte case is airtight

“As expected as well, it will be just like in the past when members of the House of Representatives were fundraising to sign the impeachment. It’s all about the money there,” she also said.

In December 2024, four impeachment complaints were filed against the Vice President.

READ: Impeachment complaint vs Marcos sent to House

The fourth complaint, largely stemming from the House good government and public accountability panel’s inquiry into the use of confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, was endorsed by more than 200 House members in February 2025.

This document led to Duterte’s impeachment in the House of Representatives.

In August 2025, the Senate voted 19-4, with one abstention, to archive the impeachment articles following the SC’s ruling that declared the complaint unconstitutional.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP