Sinulog 2026 generates up to 1,000 tons of garbage

After the Sinulog Grand Parade route overflowed with spectators, crowds began moving toward nearby F. Ramos Street past 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 18, 2026. | CDN file photo/ Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Between 700 and 1,000 tons of garbage were generated during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 18.

Most of the wastes are now being hauled to a temporary disposal site in Consolacion, Cebu as Cebu City grapples with post-festival cleanup and an ongoing landfill crisis.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the City Council’s committee on environment, said the volume of trash collected during this year’s festivities was “more or less the same” as last year, despite a large turnout along the parade routes.

READ: Cebu City pushes public awareness on waste segregation

In an interview, Garganera said sanitation teams were able to clear major areas ahead of schedule.

“As early as 2 a.m., dako na kaayo na nga accomplishment. By 5 a.m., we already considered the areas under their responsibility clean,” he said.

READ: Sinulog 2025: 290 tons of garbage collected from parade route

Garganera said that roughly 300 tons of garbage were collected on top of the city’s usual daily waste volume, with all festival-related trash being transported to a temporary dumpsite in Consolacion.

Recyclable materials, particularly plastic bottles, were segregated and sent to a local facility for proper handling and disposal.

He credited the relatively swift cleanup to the presence of environmental volunteers and improved waste management measures during the festivities.

“Naglibot-libot ko and daghan kaayo tag environmental volunteers nga nagkolekta ug plastics ug bottles. Daghan sad kog nakita nga waste baskets along the routes,” Garganera said.

(I went around and we have various environmental volunteers who were collecting plastic bottles. I also saw a lot of waste baskets along the routes.)

He also called the measures a “good innovation” that helped reduce the volume of garbage sent to landfills.

Despite these efforts, Garganera acknowledged that littering was still visible in some areas, especially given the size of the crowd.

He urged both residents and visitors to be more mindful of their waste, stressing that public events like Sinulog should also serve as a platform for environmental education.

“If dako ang turnout, dapat mindful sad ta, labi na ang mga bisita. (If there is a big turnout, we should also be mindful, especially the visitors.) But overall, this was a really good education campaign for waste,” he said.

With Cebu City currently relying on a temporary dumpsite following the suspension of operations at the Binaliw landfill, Garganera also raised concerns over sanitation during waste hauling.

He called on city-owned, barangay-owned, and privately operated garbage trucks to ensure that waste is properly covered and that vehicles are cleaned before leaving disposal facilities to prevent the spread of foul odors and debris along public roads, particularly in host communities like Barangay Polog in Consolacion.

“Knowing nga bisita man ta didto, we have to be mindful nga dili intawon magkatag ang basura. Kinahanglan tabonan gyud,” Garganera said.

(Since we are just guests in the area, we have to be mindful so that garbage will not be scattered. These should immediate be covered.)

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival said the city is already looking ahead to next year’s Sinulog, with plans to strengthen waste management measures during large-scale events.

Among the proposals being studied is a requirement for each festival contingent to organize its own cleanup team to help reduce garbage along parade routes.

As part of the city’s push for sustainability, Archival said plastic bottles collected during the festivities were segregated and sent to a transfer site instead of being dumped directly into landfills.

He added that the city’s shredding machine has been relocated to the Carbon Public Market to support composting efforts and reduce waste at the source.

Archival said he has also appealed to the national government to provide a shredder for every barangay, or to allow local governments to use a portion of their financial assistance to procure their own units should national stocks be unavailable.

The Sinulog cleanup comes amid heightened scrutiny of Cebu City’s waste management system following the deadly collapse of the Binaliw landfill earlier this month, which has forced the city to seek temporary disposal solutions and intensify waste reduction efforts.

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