Music meets meaning: BingoPlus Musikalingawan lights up Sinulog 2026

As Sinulog 2026 swept Cebu in waves of rhythm, devotion, and celebration, BingoPlus Musikalingawan sa Sinulog 2026 stood out as one of the festival’s biggest crowd magnets.

Drawing thousands to the historic Plaza Independencia, the event transformed the heritage site into a vibrant hub of sound, energy, and shared excitement.

More than just a music showcase, the multi-day spectacle seamlessly blended entertainment with purpose—highlighting how Sinulog goes beyond festive beats. Through performances, community initiatives, and engaging experiences, BingoPlus Musikalingawan created moments that uplifted spirits, inspired audiences, and brought people together in true Sinulog fashion.

Powerhouse voices, Cebuano pride shine

The stage came alive with heart-fluttering vocals and powerhouse performances as some of the country’s most celebrated artists delivered unforgettable sets throughout BingoPlus Musikalingawan sa Sinulog 2026, turning the night into a true musical spectacle.

OPM icon Jed Madela led the lineup with a commanding performance that transformed the Musikalingawan into a full-scale concert experience. With his powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence, Madela captivated the crowd from start to finish, proving once again why he remains one of the most respected voices in Philippine music.

Bringing kilig and vocal fireworks to the stage were Patrick Quiroz and Jona, who each left the audience in awe with their emotionally charged performances. Quiroz charmed festivalgoers with his melodic vocals and angelic appeal, drawing cheers with every note, while Jona delivered jaw-dropping biritan that sent waves of excitement across the crowd.

Completing the night was a proud showcase of Cebuano excellence, led by Sheryn Regis and Kent Villarba. Regis, a Cebuana vocal powerhouse, impressed with her signature vocal strength and stage confidence, while Villarba—Cebu’s own Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 9 champion—brought raw emotion, soaring notes, and electrifying energy that earned thunderous applause and maximum crowd satisfaction.

BingoPlus Foundation extends help to Cebuanos in need

Beyond the festivities, BingoPlus turned the Sinulog celebration into an opportunity for meaningful action. Through its corporate social responsibility arm, BingoPlus Foundation, the company extended an additional Php 1.5 million in aid to calamity-affected Cebuanos and youth working toward completing their education.

The donation, led by BingoPlus Foundation Executive Director Angela P. Camins-Wieneke, builds on the relief support already provided to more than 63,000 individuals across Cebu province in the aftermath of the typhoon, flash floods, and earthquake.

“Ang mga tulong na ito ay hindi lamang numero o donasyon, ito simbolo sa paglaom, pagsalig, ug pagtoo sa kusog sa matag Pilipino nga makabangon pag usab,” cites BingoPlus Foundation Executive Director Angela P. Camins-Wieneke.

[These forms of assistance are not just numbers or donations; they are symbols of hope, trust, and faith in the strength of every Filipino to rise again.]

More than a gesture of goodwill, the initiative reaffirmed BingoPlus’ commitment to standing with communities—not only in moments of celebration, but especially in times of need.

Adding a new Layer of entertainment with vertical dramas

Adding a modern twist to the Sinulog experience were BingoPlus’ vertical dramas, bringing digital storytelling closer to festival audiences. Former Pinoy Big Brother: Collab housemate Michael Sager graced the event to promote the vertical drama “A Masked Billionaire Who Stole My Heart,” co-starring Ysabel Ortega. Joining him was beauty queen-comedian Herlene Budol, who introduced “Toyang To Forget,” alongside Empoy Marquez, while actress Andrea Torres showcased “Babae sa Bintana,” featuring rising heartthrob Will Ashley.

Keep the entertainment going beyond the festival—download the BingoPlus App and stream its must-watch vertical dramas anytime, anywhere. Experience compelling stories brought to life by your favorite stars, all in one app made for viewing on the go.