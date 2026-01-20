New LPA monitored east of Mindanao as TD Ada moves away from PH

| DOST-Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — State weather forecasters are monitoring a new low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as Tropical Depression Ada continues to move away from the country.

In its 8:00 a.m. advisory on Tuesday, January 20, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the weather disturbance, identified as LPA 01c, was located about 2,260 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao.

The agency said the system has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

READ: Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu

Forecasters said the LPA remains far from land and poses no immediate threat. However, Pagasa urged the public and disaster officials to remain alert and continue monitoring official advisories, especially as the system follows Tropical Depression Ada.

Ada moving away but still influencing weather

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Ada, internationally named Nokaen, remains inside PAR but continues to move farther from the country.

As of 8:00 a.m., Pagasa located Ada 780 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. The tropical depression carries maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kph, while moving northeastward.

In its 11:00 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said Ada maintained its strength over the Philippine Sea and showed no signs of intensifying. The agency added that dry air from the northeast monsoon continues to weaken the system, which may downgrade into an LPA by Wednesday, January 21.

Despite Ada’s distance from land, Pagasa warned that the enhanced northeast monsoon will bring strong to gale-force winds across large parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao over the next few days.

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