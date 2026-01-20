2026 offers spectacular lineup of celestial events for skywatchers

A full moon, also known as the “blood moon,” is seen over Mexico City on March 13, 2025, prior to the lunar eclipse. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Skywatchers can look forward to an extraordinary year as 2026 brings a steady lineup of rare planetary alignments, striking lunar events, and major meteor showers visible from different parts of the world.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), which outlined the year’s major astronomical events in a feature published on January 16, 2026, the coming months will offer some of the best viewing opportunities in years. Many of these events will require little more than clear skies and a willingness to look up.

Interest in sky observation also comes as Nasa’s Marshall Space Flight Center Observatory marks 20 years since its conversion into a dedicated lunar and meteor observatory. Originally built in 1958 as an engine test site, the facility later became a solar observatory before shifting its focus in 2006. Today, it tracks meteoroids, monitors lunar impacts, and studies eclipses, helping scientists better understand near-Earth space.

READ: Total lunar eclipse visible in parts of PH on Sept 7 and 8

Six planets align in February

One of the year’s earliest highlights will occur on February 28, when six planets—Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Jupiter—line up in the evening sky shortly after sunset. Nasa said four of the planets should be visible to the naked eye under clear conditions.

Observers will need binoculars or a telescope to spot Uranus and Neptune. Astronomers often call the event a planetary parade, a rare chance to see several planets aligned along the same plane of the sky.

A Blood Moon before dawn

Early risers in North America will witness a total lunar eclipse on March 3. Nasa said the eclipse will peak just before sunrise and will favor viewers in the western part of the continent.

During the event, Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon. Its shadow will darken the lunar surface and give it a reddish glow, commonly known as a Blood Moon.

A rare Blue Moon in May

Nasa also reported that May 31 will bring a Blue Moon, the second full moon to occur within a single calendar month. Despite the name, the Moon will not appear blue.

The event makes 2026 unusual, as the year will feature 13 full moons instead of the typical 12.

Venus and Jupiter draw close

Another highlight arrives on June 8 and 9, when Venus and Jupiter, the two brightest planets in the night sky, appear unusually close together. Nasa said the distance between them will measure roughly the width of a finger held at arm’s length.

The conjunction will be easy to see without telescopes or binoculars.

Meteor showers take center stage

Meteor watchers can expect favorable conditions during the Perseids meteor shower on August 12–13. With a new moon coinciding with the peak, Nasa said darker skies should allow for better viewing across much of the world.

Later in the year, the Geminids meteor shower on December 13–14 will offer another major display. The Geminids are known for their bright streaks and occasional greenish color.

A bright Christmas Eve finale

The year ends with a Christmas Eve supermoon on December 24. Nasa explained that a supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth.

As a result, the Moon will appear larger and brighter than usual, providing a luminous backdrop to the holiday season.

More celestial events throughout the year

Nasa’s January 16 report also lists a full calendar of sky events in 2026. These include multiple meteor showers, planetary oppositions, seasonal equinoxes and solstices, and a total solar eclipse on August 12, visible from parts of Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.

Astronomers advise observers to seek dark locations away from city lights, check weather conditions, and allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness for the best viewing experience.

As Nasa noted, 2026 offers more than scientific milestones. It gives the public repeated chances to reconnect with the night sky, one celestial event at a time.

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