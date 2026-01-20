‘Very successful’ Sinulog has room for improvement —Archival

The crowd on General Maxilom Avenue on Sunday, January 18, before the start of the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Sinulog festivities ended, the Cebu City government acknowledged lapses, particularly in relation to the safety and convenience of attendees of the parade and finale on Sunday, January 18.

But Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival still described Sinulog 2026 as “very successful.”

Archival, overall chair of the Sinulog Executive Committee, said one complaint was over the lack of sanitation facilities. The government installed few trash bins and portable toilets along the parade route.

He said some private establishments did not permit attendees to use their restrooms. They denied access to the public despite prior requests from the city government for them to do otherwise.

READ: Sinulog 2026: One for the books

“Atong buhaton next year, we will find ways nga ma add-an na nato (to increase the number of restrooms),” Archival said in a press conference.

The mayor also said drinking stations that they had set up were not enough to serve the large crowds at this year’s Sinulog.

“Ang atong mga drinking station or fountain kay na-overwhelm (Our drinking stations were overwhelmed),” he said.

According to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), around 5.2 million people joined this year’s Sinulog celebration. This is one of the largest attendance figures in recent history.

READ: Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Minor injuries recorded

Another concern was the lack of ventilation in the medical and emergency stations within the Cebu City Sports Center, site of the final performances.

Several performers were reported to have fainted due to the heat, physical exhaustion, and lack of food and hydration.

READ: Sinulog 2026 winners: Toledo, Tagbilaran top major contests

“We will have to find ways to improve, maybe [installing] an air-conditioned area to add ventilation,” Archival said.

The CCDRMO reported a total of 152 minor injuries during the event, with most affecting the dancers and propsmen.

Sinulog 2026 still a success

Despite these lapses, Archival still considered this year’s Sinulog a huge success. Previous problems in congestion and delays were addressed. This year’s finale ended as early as 8 p.m. due to the relatively smooth flow of the parade and program.

Meanwhile, city and police officials reported that the festivities were generally safe and peaceful. No riots, fires, and other untoward incidents occurring throughout the day.

READ: Sinulog 2026 generates up to 1,000 tons of garbage

No major crimes were recorded despite the high number of attendees. However, several reports of petty theft, particularly of smartphones, circulated on social media following the event.

Archival also said the waste generated from the day was “manageable.” Officials said collectors gathered around 700 to 1,000 tons of garbage. They will be transported to a dumpsite in Consolacion town as the city’s landfill in Barangay Binaliw remains unoperational.

The mayor cited proper coordination among the Sinulog Foundation Inc., local government units, safety and security units, and other concerned agencies as the reason behind this year’s success.

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