Coco Martin draws massive crowd at SM City Cebu as Toyota gears up for Sinulog 2026

Hundreds of fans gathered at SM City Cebu on January 17, 2026, as the country’s “King of Primetime,” Coco Martin, headlined a mall show presented by Toyota Motor Philippines together with Toyota Mabolo Cebu, ahead of the Sinulog Festival 2026 celebrations.

For more information on the Next Generation Tamaraw, visit Toyota Motor Philippines’ official website or follow on Facebook.

The event was part of the brand’s provincial tour for the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw, an iconic vehicle reintroduced to meet modern needs while staying true to its reputation for strength and reliability.

Earlier that day, Martin led a press conference at Toyota Mabolo Cebu, where he shared his excitement over the return of the Tamaraw, describing it as “engineered to work as hard as you do.” When asked about his favorite feature, he highlighted the power of its engine and noted the convenience of the brand’s easily accessible parts, making ownership more practical and hassle-free.

Pre-show highlights and Sinulog parade

The mall show took on a festive tone ahead of Martin’s appearance as Toyota engaged the crowd with interactive games, including celebrity look-alike searches and trivia questions about the actor’s career. Lucky participants went home with the brand’s merchandise.

Cebuano personalities Joseph “Ungart” Sabello and Shael Maglente opened the program, serenading the audience and warming up the crowd for the main event.

Capping off it’s Sinulog-season activities, Coco Martin joined the brand’s Cebu team in the Sinulog Grand Parade on January 18, 2026, alongside the cast of Batang Quiapo, marking the brand’s continued presence in Cebu’s biggest cultural celebration.

For more information on the Next Generation Tamaraw, visit Toyota Motor Philippines’ official website or follow Toyota Motor Philippines and Toyota Mabolo Cebu on Facebook.