Asean Tourism Forum: Cebu City prepares heritage sites for delegates

The famous Magellan’s Cross in Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo / Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) scheduled by the end of January, the Cebu City government has begun preparing its heritage sites for visiting delegates.

In a press conference, Mayor Nestor Archival said a tour during the forum will stop at Magellan’s Cross, Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, and Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, among several historical and cultural landmarks across the city.

READ: 80-100% occupancy in Cebu hotels expected in January — DOT-7

The itinerary also includes heritage sites Patria de Cebu, Heritage of Cebu Monument in Barangay Parian, Fort San Pedro, National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu, and Casa Gorordo.

“Nagfocus lang ta sa pipila ka lugar kay kung ang tibuok syudad, di nato kaya (We are only focusing on key areas because covering the whole city would be challenging),” Archival said.

The city government has also prepared tour brochures for the delegates to learn about Cebu’s other key attractions.

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Asean Tourism Forum

One of the highlights of the forum is the Asean Travel Exchange (Travex), a business platform that connect buyers and sellers offering a wide range of destination products and services.

The Asean Travex, scheduled for January 28 to 30, 2026 in Mactan, Cebu, features tourism exhibits, networking opportunities, pre- and post-event tours, and the Asean Tourism Conference. Conference delegates will discuss emerging trends and strategies to boost regional tourism.

ATF participants include tourism ministers, national tourism organizations, and industry leaders from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

READ: DOT, Inquirer sign deal on coverage of Asean Tourism Forum 2026

150 Southeast Asian visitors

Preliminary reports indicate that Cebu will see at least 150 forum delegates.

The Department of Tourism Region in Central Visayas, through its Officer-in-Charge and Regional Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas, earlier said the agency has partnered with different local government units for the tours.

The event marks the forum’s return to the country which last hosted it 10 years ago—this time highlighting the rich heritage of the “Queen City of the South.”

READ: Lapu-Lapu City ramps up preparations for 48th ASEAN Tourism Forum

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