CRFA bags 1st win in soccer group’s U-16 region championships

CRFA’s starting eleven pose for a photo prior to their match. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) bounced back in timely fashion, securing its first victory in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-16 National Championships Visayas Qualifiers in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

CRFA edged the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), 1-0, on Tuesday, January 20, to snap out of a sluggish start that saw them settle for a scoreless draw in their tournament opener.

READ: CRFA opens PFF U-16 qualifiers with scoreless draw

Tied at No. 2

The win earned CRFA three points, adding to the one point they salvaged from their 0-0 draw against the Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) last Sunday.

The Don Bosco Boys Home represents CRFA in the qualifiers as its regional champions.

READ: Cebu FC heads into PH football league second round at No. 2

With four points, CRFA now ties with NOSIRFA, which occupies second place, while host Negros Oriental Football Association (NORFA) sits on top of the standings with six points.

Negros Oriental dominance

NORFA asserted its dominance on Tuesday after stunning the Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football Association (IGRFA), 3-1.

Earlier, NOSIRFA eked out a narrow 3-2 win over EVRFA before yielding to CRFA.

IGRFA and EVRFA are currently fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively.

IGRFA has three points, while EVRFA remains winless.

CRFA faces IGRFA on Wednesday, January 21, at 7:45 a.m. in the lone match of the day.

The tournament takes a one-day break on Thursday before resuming on Friday, with CRFA set to take on host NORFA in its final assignment at 2:30 p.m.

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