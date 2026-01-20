Mandaue extends business permit renewal period

Mandaue City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Business Permit and Licensing Office announced the extension of the 2026 business permit renewal period to give relief to business owners affected by calamities last year.

BPLO chief August Lizer Malate said the extension is pursuant to an ordinance sponsored by Councilor Joel Seno and approved by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

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“Nakita sab sa atoang mayor, Mayor Jonkie tungod sa panghitabo atoang baha, linog. To give more leeway and convenience sa atoang mga negosyante, gi-extend ang business permit application,” said Malate.

(Our mayor found this necessary because of the flooding and earthquake.)

The ordinance covers both the filing of business permit applications and the payment of business taxes.

Jan. 25 new deadline

Malate said the renewal period started on January 2. The original deadline for filing applications for business permit renewal online, January 20, 2026 has been moved to January 25.

As long as business owners are able to submit their applications through the system on or before January 25, they will not be considered late filers.

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They will then have until January 31, 2026 to pay business taxes, fees, and charges without incurring penalties, surcharges, or interest.

Penalties for late applications

He clarified that applications filed after January 25 will be subject to penaltie. The office will no longer be able to prioritize and immediately process them.

Late filings will incur a 25 percent surcharge. They will also incur a 2 percent interest per month thereafter. Processing of late applications will begin in February.

Malate said a high number of businesses were able to apply during the early days of the renewal period. Around 11,000 applications already undergo preliminary processing.

This is higher compared to figures from the same period last year. Around 16,000 businesses in the city are expected to renew their permits.

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