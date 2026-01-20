AppleOne Group appoints independent Directors, strengthens governance for long-term sustainability

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — Cebu-based property developer and diversified business group AppleOne Group has strengthened its corporate governance with the appointment of three independent directors to its Board, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-term institutional development.

AppleOne Group reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, and disciplined growth.

The newly appointed independent directors are among the most respected figures in the Philippine financial sector, bringing deep expertise in banking, capital markets, and corporate governance to support AppleOne’s next phase of growth.

Three new Independent Directors join Apple One Group’s Board of Directors.

Rene J. Buenaventura is a veteran with deep roots in the banking sector. He is the Vice Chairman of Equicom Manila Holdings and an independent director for various major corporations including GT Capital Holdings, Inc., Lorenzo Shipping Corporation, UBS Investments Philippines Inc., and DDMP REIT, Inc. His background as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and former bank CEO provides the board with rigorous oversight of internal controls and financial discipline.

Michael S. Chua is a senior banking executive with over 30 years of experience in financial services. He previously served as Chief Country Officer of Deutsche Bank Philippines, following a career in senior leadership roles across treasury, foreign exchange, fixed income, transaction banking, and corporate banking. He has also been active in industry associations, including the Bankers Association of the Philippines, where he chaired subcommittees on derivatives, foreign exchange, and treasury certification. Michael graduated magna cum laude from Ateneo de Manila University with a degree in Management Engineering and holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management. His role is pivotal in ensuring the company maintains the “disciplined balance sheet” that the company envisions as the foundation for future self-sustained growth.

Stephen CuUnjieng is a distinguished investment banker and senior advisor with over 40 years of experience in investment banking in the Asia-Pacific Region on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and capital market transactions. He has held leadership roles at Evercore Asia, Macquarie, and Merrill Lynch, among other investment banks. He also served on the board of directors of prominent Philippine companies, including First Philippine Holdings, Century Pacific Food, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures, among others. His global perspective on capital markets gives AppleOne Group a sophisticated edge in its expansion ventures.

The newly appointed independent directors also shared their perspectives on joining AppleOne and contributing to its long-term growth strategy. CuUnjieng described the appointment as an opportunity to support the continued development of tourism and business outside Metro Manila, “It was an honor to join AppleOne’s board as it is unique and exciting to help a leader in developing tourism and business outside of Metro Manila. As my mother is Cebuana and having previously been associated with Cebu based companies it is an honor to assist again.”Highlighting the company’s trajectory, Chua remarked, “I am delighted and honored to join the Apple One group, and I sincerely thank its founders Ray and Venus for inviting me to the board; the road ahead for Apple One is exciting, and I look forward to working with the board and the rest of the team in contributing to its future growth.”

Buenaventura likewise welcomed the opportunity to contribute his experience to AppleOne’s growth journey and long-term value creation, underscoring his commitment to active board engagement and nation-building.

“I am glad to have been invited to be an Independent Director of the Apple One Group which I readily accepted. It presents an excellent opportunity to be part of the progress of a company founded by a visionary leader,” he said.

Alongside the independent directors, several senior executives were also appointed to the Board. Leif P. Bajarias, Executive Vice President for Finance and Operations, and Ma. Charina M. Fuentes, Senior Vice President for Strategic Finance, were named Executive Directors, with Fuentes also appointed as Treasurer.

To further strengthen governance and compliance, Atty. Theresa Marie P. Dela Peña, Director for Corporate Compliance, was appointed Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer, while Atty. Camille D. Recalde, External Counsel, was designated Assistant Corporate Secretary.

Founded over 15 years ago by Ray Go Manigsaca and Engineer Venus Manigsaca, AppleOne has grown from a founder-led enterprise into a diversified real estate and hospitality company with a growing national footprint.

AppleOne Group’s newest property located in Lapu-Lapu City. The Mahi Center is a mixed-use development featuring a 5-floor Office Tower, a 3-floor boutique lifestyle mall, and global hotel brand Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.

As the company enters its next phase of expansion, strengthening governance, accountability, and financial discipline has become a strategic priority. “AppleOne was built through struggle, sacrifice, and hard work. We did not build this overnight,” said Ray Go Manigsaca, Chairman of the Board, during the company’s most recent board meeting held on December 5, 2025 at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

“Our vision is to build an institution that will last for generations,” Manigsaca added. “An empowered and independent board allows us to uphold strong governance, maintain a disciplined balance sheet, and support sustainable growth that stands on its own.”

With its expanded board and strengthened governance framework, AppleOne Group reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, and disciplined growth. The move positions the company to scale responsibly, strengthen investor confidence, and build long-term resilience across its diversified portfolio.