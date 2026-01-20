Cebu City extends business permit renewal to January 30

Cebu City Hall. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Business owners in Cebu City will have more time to comply with their license and permit renewals after the City Council approved an extension of the deadline to January 30, 2026, following several requests to lengthen the application period.

A resolution passed by City Councilor Dave Tumulak proposed moving the deadline—originally set for January 20 under the Local Government Code of 1991—to give taxpayers and clients ample time to pay dues and process the necessary permits without incurring surcharges and penalties.

READ: Business permit renewal: What you need to know

Under the same law, local governments may extend the payment deadline for taxes, fees, and charges for up to six months, provided there is valid justification.

In this case, Tumulak cited the anticipated surge in applicants, warning that it could lead to processing delays due to long queues.

READ: City treasurer proposes ‘sales adjustments’ for Tino-affected businesses

Payment schedule

The city government, through the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), earlier announced that transaction hours for payments and renewals will begin at 8 a.m. daily.

Aside from the City Treasurer’s Office, business owners may process their payments at satellite offices located at SM Seaside City Cebu (near the Land Transportation Office) and Robinsons Galleria Cebu (fourth floor, near the food court).

The BPLO also urged business owners to settle their payments early to avoid penalties. Late payments will result in a 25% surcharge on unpaid taxes, fees, or charges, plus a 2% interest per month on any remaining balance.

READ: Late business taxpayers to incur 25% surcharge

How to renew

According to the Cebu City government website, the following steps are needed to complete business permit and license renewals:

Step 1: Evaluation and Assessment

Filled-out Application Form DTI Certificate/SEC and Article of Incorporation with Secretary’s Certificate (for new applicants) Financial Documents (for renewal) such as but not limited to: Sales Journal; Certificate of Gross issued by the Lessor (for Mall Tenants); Percentage Returns; Annual Income Tax Return and Comparative Financial Statement of the preceding year. Old Business Permit (for Renewal) Original Barangay Clearance w/ Official Receipt Certificate of Property Holdings, if Lessor Real Property Tax Clearance, if Owned Contract of Lease, if Renting

Step 2: Payment

Pay taxes and fees due and comply with the regulatory requirements. For new applicants, wait for the inspection of the Joint Inspection Team after payment.

Step 3: Verification and Release

Complete all requirements in steps 1 and 2, then secure the following: CTC of Business and Employees Sanitary Permit Fire Safety Inspection Certificate Occupational Permit CCENRO Certificate Joint Inspection Report (for new applicants) Other Requirements as may be required by the Joint Inspection Team and/or Verifier depending on the nature of the business.

READ: Archival orders same-day release of business permits

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